Selling Bitcoin (BTC) in January May Be Bad Idea, Price History Warns

After topping in the $120,000-$125,000 zone earlier in October 2025 and then sliding into the mid-$80,000s, Bitcoin is near $87,700 on the daily chart, and the setup looks like an easy excuse to lock in profits and start the year fresh.

That is where the history problem starts. Across the monthly return heat map, January posts an average gain of +9.76% and a median of +9.54%. February is also positive on average at +14.3%, while March’s median flips negative at -2.19%, showing that early-year strength exists, but it is uneven.

Yes, January is not always green for BTC. It delivered -32.1% in 2015, -28.1% in 2018 and -16.9% in 2022, so the warning is not "January always pumps," it is "January often punishes sellers who expected an easy exit."

The year-end mix adds context: November averages +36.6%, but December’s median is -2.68%, meaning many late-year exits happen into noise.

Why not?

The "do not sell into January" case is less about superstition and more about positioning. End-of-year selling often happens for practical reasons, and when that supply is done, price can rebound fast on lighter resistance.

In recent years, January printed +39.9% in 2023 and +29.6% in 2020. Even 2025 opened with a +9.54% January before latecomers spoiled the party.

None of this guarantees a rally. But if BTC enters January already down from its 2025 peak and sitting below the psychological $90,000 line, history says the bigger risk may be selling too late, not too early.