    Selling Bitcoin (BTC) in January May Be Bad Idea, Price History Warns

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 21/12/2025 - 16:20
    Selling Bitcoin (BTC) in January can be the most expensive "safe" move traders make, because the calendar has a habit of turning sellers into late buyers.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    After topping in the $120,000-$125,000 zone earlier in October 2025 and then sliding into the mid-$80,000s, Bitcoin is near $87,700 on the daily chart, and the setup looks like an easy excuse to lock in profits and start the year fresh.

    That is where the history problem starts. Across the monthly return heat map, January posts an average gain of +9.76% and a median of +9.54%. February is also positive on average at +14.3%, while March’s median flips negative at -2.19%, showing that early-year strength exists, but it is uneven.

    Yes, January is not always green for BTC. It delivered -32.1% in 2015, -28.1% in 2018 and -16.9% in 2022, so the warning is not "January always pumps," it is "January often punishes sellers who expected an easy exit."

    The year-end mix adds context: November averages +36.6%, but December’s median is -2.68%, meaning many late-year exits happen into noise.

    Why not?

    The "do not sell into January" case is less about superstition and more about positioning. End-of-year selling often happens for practical reasons, and when that supply is done, price can rebound fast on lighter resistance.

    In recent years, January printed +39.9% in 2023 and +29.6% in 2020. Even 2025 opened with a +9.54% January before latecomers spoiled the party.

    None of this guarantees a rally. But if BTC enters January already down from its 2025 peak and sitting below the psychological $90,000 line, history says the bigger risk may be selling too late, not too early.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News
