AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    SEC and CFTC Reach Historic Settlement: Pro-Ripple Chairman Pham Reacts With Six-Point Plan to Make US World's Crypto Capital

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 12/03/2026 - 10:14
    Is the "Regulation by Enforcement" era over? Caroline Pham backs SEC-CFTC harmonization to end the security vs. commodity debate for tokens like XRP.
    Advertisement
    SEC and CFTC Reach Historic Settlement: Pro-Ripple Chairman Pham Reacts With Six-Point Plan to Make US World's Crypto Capital
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    As has already been publicized, the SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission signed a historic memorandum of understanding. CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham, known for her support of the industry and for specific companies operating within it, such as Ripple, has spoken in favor of regulatory harmonization and issued what can be described as a programmatic statement, calling for the implementation of the principles she has advocated for over many years.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Caroline Pham’s roadmap to regulatory clarity for crypto

    In her view, the existing uncertainty has been killing innovation. She argues that the following six points must be introduced to turn the United States into the crypto capital of the world.

    Key points of SEC-CFTC harmonization, according to Pham:

    HOT Stories
    'Total Lie': Brian Armstrong and Coinbase Execs Deny Lobbying Against Bitcoin Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Took Worst Hit in 2026, Ethereum (ETH) Will Be Brutally Tested, Is Solana (SOL) on the Edge of a Volatility Implosion?
    1. The first point is clarification of product definitions and the necessity to establish joint interpretations to finally determine whether a token is a security or a commodity after years of uncertainty.
    2. Second, Pham believes it is essential to modernize financial frameworks by updating clearing, margin and collateral rules, specifically enabling the use of stablecoins and tokenized assets as collateral to improve capital efficiency.
    3. The third point is reducing regulatory friction. In her opinion, it is necessary to cut red tape for duly registered exchanges so they can operate under a single, streamlined compliance regime.
    4. The fourth point, which she believes will "make America the crypto capital of the world," is fit-for-purpose regulation. Pham calls for moving away from legacy rules to create a framework specifically designed for crypto assets and emerging technologies.
    5. The fifth point is streamlined reporting; a unified reporting system should be created to reduce costs for funds by standardizing data requirements across agencies.
    6. Finally, the last point is coordinated oversight, meaning joint risk monitoring and enforcement instead of duplicative investigations by the SEC and the CFTC.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 03/05/2026 - 20:57
    SEC Chair: US Needs Clear Crypto Rules
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement

    The motto under which Pham released this plan is “Stronger, faster, cheaper, together.” It is a direct signal to the market that the era in which companies like Ripple have spent hundreds of millions of dollars on litigation due to the lack of coordination between regulators should be coming to an end.

    #CFTC #Ripple News #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 9:57
    $1 Million per Bitcoin or 1 Million BTC for Saylor’s Strategy? Samson Mow Raises Important Question
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 9:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints All Zeroes Ahead of Important Price Test
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Endorphina Club Returns to Host the GamingTECH CEE Awards Ceremony & Party at HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 10:14
    SEC and CFTC Reach Historic Settlement: Pro-Ripple Chairman Pham Reacts With Six-Point Plan to Make US World's Crypto Capital
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 9:57
    $1 Million per Bitcoin or 1 Million BTC for Saylor’s Strategy? Samson Mow Raises Important Question
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 9:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints All Zeroes Ahead of Important Price Test
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all