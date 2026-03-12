AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    $1 Million per Bitcoin or 1 Million BTC for Saylor’s Strategy? Samson Mow Raises Important Question

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 12/03/2026 - 9:57
    Samson Mow has raised an important $1 million Bitcoin question related to Michael Saylor’s firm Strategy.
    Advertisement
    $1 Million per Bitcoin or 1 Million BTC for Saylor’s Strategy? Samson Mow Raises Important Question
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    Samson Mow, the JAN3 CEO, known as a Bitcoin permabull who constantly bets BTC is bound to reach $1 million per coin sooner rather than later, has taken to social media to raise an important question for the community – about Bitcoin going to one million and Michael Saylor’s treasury firm, Strategy.

    Meanwhile, the flagship cryptocurrency has once again dived below the psychological $70,000 level. Some analysts believe that BTC is showing clear signs of a relief rally coming.

    Article image
    BTC/USD chart, source: TradingView

    $1 million BTC first or 1 million Bitcoin in Strategy's pocket?

    Samson Mow addressed the community, giving them some food for thought regarding the potential speed of BTC accumulation by Saylor’s Strategy. The JAN3 CEO wondered which will happen faster: Bitcoin surging to $1 million or Strategy boosting its holdings to 1 million BTC coins.

    HOT Stories
    'Total Lie': Brian Armstrong and Coinbase Execs Deny Lobbying Against Bitcoin Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Took Worst Hit in 2026, Ethereum (ETH) Will Be Brutally Tested, Is Solana (SOL) on the Edge of a Volatility Implosion?

    Currently, Bitcoin is changing hands slightly below $70,000, while the amount of BTC held by the treasury company stands at slightly above 700,000. Strategy has a little less than 300,000 Bitcoins to buy to achieve its planned goal of accumulating one million coins.

    Advertisement

    This week, Saylor announced that Strategy had acquired 17,994 BTC for approximately $1.28 billion at $70,946 per Bitcoin. They now own a total of 738,731 BTC worth $51,453,722,246.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 03/11/2026 - 12:26
    Ethereum Whale Buys $100 Million ETH as On-Chain Activity Hits Record Highs
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement

    "Bitcoin shows setup for near-term relief rally," Amina Bank’s top exec says

    A recent tweet by Amina Bank cites a recent interview of the institute’s Head of Derivatives Trading, Andreja Cobeljic, who made a bullish BTC prediction while talking to Bloomberg.

    She stated that digital gold now seems to show strong signs of an upcoming relief rally that are “more constructive than the headline environment would suggest,” hinting at multiple headlines in the media, pointing out that Bitcoin went down on Thursday as crude oil recovered and surged above $100 per barrel amid escalating tensions in the Middle East region.

    Per Cobeljic, there are two main reasons why Bitcoin may surge in the near term. The first one is that negative funding rates on BTC perpetual futures have dropped to the lowest levels in the past month. The second one is a rise in Bitcoin accumulation by whales – they have been consistently buying BTC on dips recently, especially in the low $60,000 price corridor.

    #Bitcoin #Samson Mow #Michael Saylor
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 9:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints All Zeroes Ahead of Important Price Test
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 8:04
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Resilience of XRP ETFs
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Endorphina Club Returns to Host the GamingTECH CEE Awards Ceremony & Party at HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 9:57
    $1 Million per Bitcoin or 1 Million BTC for Saylor’s Strategy? Samson Mow Raises Important Question
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 9:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Paints All Zeroes Ahead of Important Price Test
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 12, 2026 - 8:04
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Resilience of XRP ETFs
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all