Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Scam Alert: 50,000,000 USDT Lost to Spoofing Address Exploit

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 20/12/2025 - 11:10
    A crypto user has lost 50 million USDT to an address spoofing scam despite growing awareness campaigns.
    Advertisement
    Scam Alert: 50,000,000 USDT Lost to Spoofing Address Exploit
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A cryptocurrency user has lost nearly $50 million due to a costly mistake caused by copying a spoofed address and trusting visual similarity. According to the Lookonchain update, the victim copied the wrong wallet address when he made the crypto transfer.

    Advertisement

    How attacker exploited "common mistake"

    Notably, the victim had done a test run of $50 to his address, which allowed the scammer to spoof the wallet. The exploiter used the same first and last four characters to perform a "poison attack."

    The attack exploited common wallet interfaces that shorten addresses for easy readability.

    The spoofed address, which the attacker created, was what the victim mistakenly copied and proceeded to transfer the remaining full $49,999,950. The trap that the attacker set worked, leading to the loss of the funds, as blockchain transactions are irreversible.

    This incident emphasizes the need for users to always verify the full address, not just the first and last sets of characters. This is because address poisoning scams have increased significantly in 2025, with malicious attackers looking to exploit any mistakes made by wallet owners.

    Experts have always advised against "copy and paste" of addresses from one’s transaction history for convenience.

    Such a move could lead to lifting a spoofed address and sending the funds to a different location. Hence, users are cautioned to always pause and verify all transfers at least twice, particularly those involving large sums.

    Can collaborative effort curb online exploits?

    Some members of the online community have advocated that the crypto sector should normalize smart contracts and whitelist addresses. They also canvassed the need for more awareness campaigns that would constantly educate users about this vulnerability.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sat, 12/20/2025 - 10:33
    XRP to $2? But 42% Volume Drop Threatens Next Move
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Earlier in May 2025, leading exchange Coinbase teamed up with law enforcement authorities to prevent spoofing schemes meant to manipulate the market. As highlighted by Coinbase’s Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal, the spoofing scheme was led by one Chirag Tomar, who had stolen over $20 million from users.

    Tomar impersonated the Coinbase exchange and sent fake emails to unsuspecting users and faked official communication to defraud victims. The incident shows the power of collaborative efforts in tackling scams in the crypto industry.

    Generally, these malicious actors look for ways to exploit legitimate offers and clone them to trick users.

    It might explain the reason Binance, in its recent Dubai event, issued a crucial update to users. It cautioned users against clicking on any link that is not the official Binance Live broadcast channel. The advice was to protect them from falling prey to malicious attackers.

    #Scam Alert
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 20, 2025 - 10:33
    XRP to $2? But 42% Volume Drop Threatens Next Move
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 20, 2025 - 9:53
    -125,937,300,000 SHIB: Negative Shiba Inu Key Metric Signals Big Price Bounce Back
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 20, 2025 - 11:10
    Scam Alert: 50,000,000 USDT Lost to Spoofing Address Exploit
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 20, 2025 - 10:33
    XRP to $2? But 42% Volume Drop Threatens Next Move
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 20, 2025 - 9:53
    -125,937,300,000 SHIB: Negative Shiba Inu Key Metric Signals Big Price Bounce Back
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD