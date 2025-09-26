Satoshi's Bitcoin Holdings at Risk? Quantum Computing Advances

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, is believed to hold an estimated 1.096 million BTC, according to Arkham data. Satoshi's wallet, which made all its holdings from mining the network in its earliest days, has remained untouched since 2010, when it was run on a few laptops.

Satoshi accumulated this Bitcoin, mining over 22,000 blocks between 2009 and 2010. He was one of the first few miners of Bitcoin, with block rewards nearing over 50 BTC at the time.

According to Arkham data, Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin stash is currently worth $119,640,092,296 ($119.64 billion) at a current Bitcoin price of $109,125.

With a current Bitcoin worth of $119.64 billion, Satoshi Nakamoto ranks among the wealthiest individuals on the planet, but none of the BTC has ever been moved.

Satoshi's Bitcoin holdings' fate predicted

Satoshi's Bitcoin holdings, accumulated from early network mining, have been untouched since 2010, but recent concerns about Quantum computing seem to be shifting this narrative.

Satoshi's coins will be market dumped. In 2-8 years Quantum will break Bitcoin. These are scientifically calculated timelines. We must upgrade Bitcoin NOW. We are running out of time.



What are you doing about it?



Come to my @token2049 talk: 10:45am, Wed 1 Oct!



In light of this, Capriole Fund Founder Charles Edwards speculates on what the fate of Satoshi coins might be: they could be market dumped.

As quantum computing continues to advance, timelines for when a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could crack modern encryption algorithms are emerging.

Edwards gives this timeline to be 2-8 years (which would be from 2027 to 2033), stating this range to be "scientifically calculated timelines."

The timeline of when cryptocurrency encryption standards might be cracked by a sufficiently powerful quantum computer is causing debate among blockchain developers, as well as when migration to quantum-resistant cryptography must occur. Edwards indicated that the time to upgrade Bitcoin is now, as it is running out of time.