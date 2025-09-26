Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi's Bitcoin Holdings at Risk? Quantum Computing Advances

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 26/09/2025 - 14:24
    Satoshi estimated to own over one million BTC
    Advertisement
    Satoshi's Bitcoin Holdings at Risk? Quantum Computing Advances
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, is believed to hold an estimated 1.096 million BTC, according to Arkham data. Satoshi's wallet, which made all its holdings from mining the network in its earliest days, has remained untouched since 2010, when it was run on a few laptops.

    Advertisement

    Satoshi accumulated this Bitcoin, mining over 22,000 blocks between 2009 and 2010. He was one of the first few miners of Bitcoin, with block rewards nearing over 50 BTC at the time.

    According to Arkham data, Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin stash is currently worth $119,640,092,296 ($119.64 billion) at a current Bitcoin price of $109,125.

    HOT Stories
    Satoshi's Bitcoin Holdings at Risk? Quantum Computing Advances
    Breaking: $11 Trillion Giant Vanguard to Open Doors to Crypto ETFs
    Luke Dashjr Reportedly Mulls Bitcoin Hard Fork
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) $0.00001 Bottom, Ethereum (ETH) Loses $4,000, Bitcoin (BTC): Head and Shoulders to $123,000?

    With a current Bitcoin worth of $119.64 billion, Satoshi Nakamoto ranks among the wealthiest individuals on the planet, but none of the BTC has ever been moved.

    Advertisement

    Satoshi's Bitcoin holdings' fate predicted

    Satoshi's Bitcoin holdings, accumulated from early network mining, have been untouched since 2010, but recent concerns about Quantum computing seem to be shifting this narrative.

    In light of this, Capriole Fund Founder Charles Edwards speculates on what the fate of Satoshi coins might be: they could be market dumped.

    As quantum computing continues to advance, timelines for when a sufficiently powerful quantum computer could crack modern encryption algorithms are emerging.

    Edwards gives this timeline to be 2-8 years (which would be from 2027 to 2033), stating this range to be "scientifically calculated timelines."

    The timeline of when cryptocurrency encryption standards might be cracked by a sufficiently powerful quantum computer is causing debate among blockchain developers, as well as when migration to quantum-resistant cryptography must occur. Edwards indicated that the time to upgrade Bitcoin is now, as it is running out of time. 

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 14:06
    Unknown Coinbase Whale Absorbs 335,982,000,000 Billion SHIB Ahead of "Uptober"
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 14:02
    XRP Lost Most Important Support for $20
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data and Aims to Become the Operating System for Automated Global Finance
    Dexari Unveils $1M Cash Prize Trading Competition
    KuCoin Appeals FINTRAC Decision, Reaffirms Commitment to Compliance
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 14:24
    Satoshi's Bitcoin Holdings at Risk? Quantum Computing Advances
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 14:06
    Unknown Coinbase Whale Absorbs 335,982,000,000 Billion SHIB Ahead of "Uptober"
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 26, 2025 - 14:02
    XRP Lost Most Important Support for $20
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD