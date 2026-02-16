AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

Satoshi's 2010 Post Sheds Light on Bitcoin-Gold Comparison

By Alex Dovbnya
Mon, 16/02/2026 - 20:15
Galaxy Digital Head of Research Alex Thorn has recalled a 16-year-old thought experiment from Satoshi Nakamoto to defend the "digital gold" narrative.
Advertisement
Satoshi's 2010 Post Sheds Light on Bitcoin-Gold Comparison
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Advertisement

A 16-year-old forum post by Bitcoin’s mysterious creator was recently dusted off to defend the asset's "digital gold" narrative. 

Alex Thorn, head of firmwide research at Galaxy Digital, has come up with a detailed rebuttal to critics who claim Bitcoin has failed as a hedge against currency debasement. 

Thorn argues that the true "digital gold" thesis is more about a fundamental vision laid out by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2010 instead of short-term price fluctuations. 

HOT Stories
Satoshi's 2010 Post Sheds Light on Bitcoin-Gold Comparison Morning Crypto Report: Europe Leads Ripple USD Activity on XRP Ledger, Dormant Ethereum Wallet With 6,335x Profit Fails 1 ETH Deposit, Solana Records $31 Million Weekly ETF Inflows Amid 'Buoyant' Sentiment

The "failed" trade

Since September 2025, Bitcoin has notably decoupled from gold. Thorn admits this divergence has been damaging to sentiment.

Advertisement

card

"Bitcoin’s failure to trade like gold as part of 'the debasement trade' since Sep. ‘25 damaged its narrative with new entrants," Thorn wrote on X.

However, he contends that the market is confusing "beta" with "fundamentals."

Advertisement

Satoshi’s thought experiment

Thorn pointed to a seminal post by Satoshi Nakamoto on the Bitcointalk forum, which dates back all the way to Aug. 27, 2010. It is devoted to the intrinsic value of the then-nascent cryptocurrency. 

Satoshi asked readers to imagine a "base metal as scarce as gold" but stripped of all its useful physical qualities (boring grey in colour, not a good conductor of electricity, not particularly strong, not useful for any practical or ornamental purpose). 

Despite these deficiencies, he assigned this metal "one special, magical property: can be transported over a communications channel".

Satoshi concluded that this property alone could monetize the asset.

"If it somehow acquired any value at all for whatever reason, then anyone wanting to transfer wealth over a long distance could buy some, transmit it, and have the recipient sell it."

The "magical" delta

According to Thorn, this thought experiment is the "digital gold" thesis in its purest form. 

It describes an asset that mimics gold’s scarcity and durability but adds the "magical" utility of instant, global transferability.

"The delta between bitcoin’s fundamental gold-like properties and the market pricing it in relation to gold, and the likelihood that bitcoin will eventually close the gap, is the 'digital gold' investment thesis," Thorn explained.

For investors willing to look past the recent volatility, this could be a significant opportunity, according to Thorn.

"And if you believe that the market will eventually value bitcoin like gold, that’s your alpha."

#Bitcoin News #Galaxy Digital
Advertisement

Related articles

News
Feb 16, 2026 - 19:02
Vitalik Buterin: 'Suits and Ties Should Be Expunged From Our Culture'
ByAlex Dovbnya
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 16:00
XRP Forming Gravestone Doji Pattern, Bearish Sign?
ByTomiwabold Olajide
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Latest Press releases
Rizz Network Lands $5M Capital Commitment from Nimbus Capital to Drive Next-Generation AI-DePIN Rizz Wireless Rollout
Post-Event Press ReleaseNexTech Summit 2026 Mumbai, India | February 06, 2026
Toobit Launches TradingView Alert Integration to Provide Real-Time Market Signals
Subscribe to daily newsletter

Recommended articles

Interviews
Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
article image Vladislav Sopov
Reviews
Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
article image Dan Burgin
Reviews
Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
article image Dan Burgin
Interviews
Feb 3, 2026 - 17:19
“Blockchain Developers Are Solving Problems Other Industries Tackled Decades Ago” — Brandon Vrooman on What Gaming Teaches Crypto
article image Dan Burgin
Price Index
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
XRP Price Index
Cardano (ADA) Price Index
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
Tron (TRX) Price Index
Polygon (POL) Price Index
Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
Solana (SOL) Price Index
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too
Popular articles
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 20:15
Satoshi's 2010 Post Sheds Light on Bitcoin-Gold Comparison
Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 19:02
Vitalik Buterin: 'Suits and Ties Should Be Expunged From Our Culture'
Alex Dovbnya
News
Feb 16, 2026 - 16:00
XRP Forming Gravestone Doji Pattern, Bearish Sign?
Tomiwabold Olajide
Show all