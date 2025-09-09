Satoshi Nears Walmart's Alice Walton in Wealth Rankings as BTC Tops $112,000

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

At a current BTC price of $112,699, Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto's, 1.096 million BTC holdings are valued at $123,558,475,710, according to Arkham data.

The current worth of the enigmatic Bitcoin founder is closing in on Walmart heiress and the world's richest woman, Alice Walton, currently valued at over $123 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world’s richest people based on their net worth.

The Bitcoin founder is yet to surpass Alice Walton's brother and Walmart heir, Rob Walton, who is valued at $124 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, but well surpasses Bill Gates, whose current net worth is $121 billion.

Satoshi's wallets have been untouched since 2010, while the true identity of the enigmatic Bitcoin founder remains a mystery unsolved to date.

As reported, Strategy's cofounder and executive chairman, Michael Saylor, has entered Bloomberg's rich list following a $1 billion increase in net worth year to date.

South Africa’s Altvest Capital plans to raise $210 million to buy Bitcoin and build a crypto treasury reserve.

Fundstrat Global Advisors' head of research and Fundstrat Capital CIO Tom Lee expects that Bitcoin will "easily" reach $200,000 by the end of the year. Lee revealed this on CNBC's Squawk Box, where he discussed the Fed’s inflation fight, rate path outlook, latest market trends and the state of cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies are trading in green ahead of the release of two closely watched inflation readings, the PPI and CPI, this week. In separate news, Nasdaq is working with U.S. regulators to launch trading of tokenized securities.