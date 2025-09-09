Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi Nears Walmart's Alice Walton in Wealth Rankings as BTC Tops $112,000

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 9/09/2025 - 14:15
    Bitcoin trading above $112,000
    Advertisement
    Satoshi Nears Walmart's Alice Walton in Wealth Rankings as BTC Tops $112,000
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    At a current BTC price of $112,699, Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto's, 1.096 million BTC holdings are valued at  $123,558,475,710, according to Arkham data.

    Advertisement

    The current worth of the enigmatic Bitcoin founder is closing in on Walmart heiress and the world's richest woman, Alice Walton, currently valued at over $123 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a daily ranking of the world’s richest people based on their net worth.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 09/08/2025 - 16:03
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 8
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: Ripple Expands Partnership with Spanish Banking Giant
    Ethereum Hits 0 in Volatility, Bitcoin Oversold? New Uptrend Born, XRP: You Can Smell Recovery
    Ripple CTO Praises XRP Wallet for Swift Reaction to Supply Chain Attack
    'Pay Attention': Ledger CTO Warns of Major Security Threat

    The Bitcoin founder is yet to surpass Alice Walton's brother and Walmart heir, Rob Walton, who is valued at $124 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, but well surpasses Bill Gates, whose current net worth is $121 billion.

    Advertisement

    Satoshi's wallets have been untouched since 2010, while the true identity of the enigmatic Bitcoin founder remains a mystery unsolved to date.

    Bitcoin news

    As reported, Strategy's cofounder and executive chairman, Michael Saylor, has entered Bloomberg's rich list following a $1 billion increase in net worth year to date.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 09/07/2025 - 10:13
    Michael Saylor Officially Enters Bloomberg's Billionaires List: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    South Africa’s Altvest Capital plans to raise $210 million to buy Bitcoin and build a crypto treasury reserve.

    Fundstrat Global Advisors' head of research and Fundstrat Capital CIO Tom Lee expects that Bitcoin will "easily" reach $200,000 by the end of the year. Lee revealed this on CNBC's Squawk Box, where he discussed the Fed’s inflation fight, rate path outlook, latest market trends and the state of cryptocurrencies.

    Bitcoin and major cryptocurrencies are trading in green ahead of the release of two closely watched inflation readings, the PPI and CPI, this week. In separate news, Nasdaq is working with U.S. regulators to launch trading of tokenized securities.

    #Bitcoin #Walmart
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Sep 9, 2025 - 14:11
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 9
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 14:04
    Bitcoin Losing to Gold? All-Time High Recorded
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    CYSEC GLOBAL Returns with Its 17th Global Edition of CYSEC UAE to Strengthen the Nation’s Cyber Resilience
    House of Doge and Bitstamp by Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
    VAP Group in association with Abu Dhabi Convention & Exhibition Bureau is set to host all AI futurists at The Global AI Show at Abu Dhabi, on 8-9th December 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 14:15
    Satoshi Nears Walmart's Alice Walton in Wealth Rankings as BTC Tops $112,000
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 9, 2025 - 14:11
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction for September 9
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 9, 2025 - 14:04
    Bitcoin Losing to Gold? All-Time High Recorded
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all