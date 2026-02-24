Satoshi Nakamoto Updated Bitcoin Logo on This Date 16 Years Ago

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

On this date 16 years ago, Feb. 24, Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, revealed a new logo for Bitcoin. Major crypto exchange Binance tweeted about this fact in Bitcoin's history in a recent X post.

On this day in 2010, Bitcoin’s first logo was revealed. pic.twitter.com/FO3pSKf8rg — Binance (@binance) February 24, 2026

On Feb. 24, 2010, Satoshi presented a new Bitcoin logo, replacing the letters "BC" with "₿" etched into the gold coin. In a post on that day, Satoshi asked the community for feedback on a second version of the Bitcoin logo that saw the "₿" letter embedded in a gold coin. The first Bitcoin logo included a gold coin with the inscription "BC" embedded in the center and was introduced in January 2009, shortly after Bitcoin's launch.

Satoshi then incorporated community suggestions into the second logo and made the copyright-free images available in the public domain. The logo was then briefly accepted as the official Bitcoin logo before it was replaced by the iconic orange Bitcoin logo ("₿" in a white, 14-degree tilted, orange circle), which was introduced on Nov. 1, 2010, by Bitcointalk forum user "bitboy."

Bitcoin price action

Bitcoin continued its decline on Tuesday, putting the cryptocurrency on course for its steepest monthly drop since the crypto industry suffered a slew of corporate failures in 2022.

At the time of writing, BTC was down 4.98% in the last 24 hours to $63,092 and down 7.3% weekly, entering its fourth day of decline since Feb. 21.

Bitcoin is now down 19.59% in February, according to TradingView data, set for its worst monthly performance since June 2022.

The largest cryptocurrency is also on track for a fifth straight monthly decline, its longest losing streak since 2018.

The latest Bitcoin drop, which extends a sell-off that began in October follows broader risk-off sentiment across global markets amid renewed tariff uncertainty.

Since a massive sell-off four months ago, risk-off sentiment has plagued the crypto market, and Bitcoin has broken through multiple key support levels.