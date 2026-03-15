Wrapped XRP Gains New Trading Rails as Flare Integrates With Ripple Co-Founder's New Project

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It seems that Flare Network has taken another powerful step toward dominance across decentralized finance for XRP holders. It was officially announced that FXRP — wrapped XRP on Flare — is expanding to Yellow Network. The move further strengthens Flare’s positioning as a key infrastructure layer for unlocking XRP liquidity across multiple blockchain environments.

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How XRP, Flare and Yellow are connected to Ripple's Chris Larsen

For those unfamiliar, Yellow, essentially a Layer-3 network, uses a unique clearing technology without intermediaries, which promises to enable asset trading at lightning speed and minimal cost by aggregating liquidity across different networks. Its architecture is designed to reduce fragmentation and improve capital efficiency for active market participants.

This integration is not accidental. Back in September 2024, Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen led Yellow’s $10 million seed funding round, highlighting the importance of Yellow’s technology for the XRP ecosystem.

Now, thanks to the FXRP integration on Yellow, users will be able to utilize their XRP in DeFi operations on Yellow Network while maintaining control over their assets and avoiding the risks associated with traditional bridges.

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At the moment, FXRP is already seeing strong community interest. On Flare, the amount has surpassed 132 million FXRP. More to it, around 89% of all wrapped XRP tokens on Flare are currently deployed in DeFi protocols such as Morpho.

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Flare CEO Hugo Philion himself predicts that reaching $1 billion in XRP on Flare is coming soon. This forecast is not without foundation, considering both the new integration with Yellow and the fact that FXRP officially expanded to Base, Coinbase’s network, earlier this week.