AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi Nakamoto Statue Restored Two Months After Its Destruction

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 24/10/2025 - 14:11
    Satoshi Nakamoto statue is returned to its original site after an episode of vandalism that lasted for two months.
    Advertisement
    Satoshi Nakamoto Statue Restored Two Months After Its Destruction
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A statue of Bitcoin's (BTC) pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, has been reinstated in Lugano, Switzerland. This was the first-ever Satoshi statue, revealed during the Bitcoin Plan B Forum in 2024, which was destroyed. 

    Advertisement

    Vandalized Satoshi statue back in Lugano

    The statue went missing two months ago but was later discovered in Lake Ceresio nearby. It was vandalized and thrown into the water.

    This incident caused concern within the crypto community, but it also highlights the importance of the statue as a symbol of Bitcoin's impact.

    A group of Lugano residents launched a public petition in August to restore the statue. Several industry stakeholders, including Samson Mow, supported the petition, urging the crypto community to save Satoshi Nakamoto's vandalized statue. 

    Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino also set up a petition link calling for 1,000 signatures to support the move to restore the iconic symbol.

    The support of these industry leaders made an impact as the statue is back to its original site in Parco Ciani, a lakeside park in Lugano.

    This statue, designed by Italian artist Valentina Picozzi, features a unique perspective design that makes it appear and disappear when viewed head-on. This design reflects the anonymity of Satoshi.

    It became a cultural landmark in Lugano, a city known for its embrace of blockchain technology and as a hub for crypto innovation.

    The reinstallation was marked by a formal ceremony, as seen in videos circulating on X. Hundreds of attendees gathered to witness the statue's return, reinforcing the city's commitment to the legacy of Satoshi Nakamoto. 

    Bitcoin reshaping global finance 

    The revival of the Satoshi statue also symbolized the resilience and enduring influence of Bitcoin in the global finance space.

    Truly, Bitcoin has helped to reshape global finance in several key ways, disrupting traditional systems and introducing new paradigms.

    Notably, with a fixed supply of 21 million BTC, the leading coin is positioned as a hedge against inflation. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 10/24/2025 - 13:42
    5 Most Important Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels to Watch on Weekend
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Institutional investors like Strategy and Metaplanet have allocated billions to Bitcoin, signaling growing acceptance as a legitimate asset class.

    Additionally, major financial players, including BlackRock and Fidelity, have integrated Bitcoin into their offerings via exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Their action has legitimized BTC as an investment, which has helped to drive infrastructure development.

    Furthermore, Bitcoin enables faster, cheaper international transfers compared to traditional systems like SWIFT. The coin is particularly transformative for remittances, where migrant workers send money home, avoiding huge fees from services like Western Union.

    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 13:49
    DOGE to $0.33 in Sight? Dogecoin Must Defend This Key Level First
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 13:42
    5 Most Important Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels to Watch on Weekend
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Roba Shatters Closed Systems: The People's Robotics Platform Launches To Dominate $218b Industry
    Aster Unveils Rocket Launch: A Gateway to Early-Stage Crypto Projects and Trading Rewards
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 14:11
    Satoshi Nakamoto Statue Restored Two Months After Its Destruction
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 13:49
    DOGE to $0.33 in Sight? Dogecoin Must Defend This Key Level First
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 24, 2025 - 13:42
    5 Most Important Bitcoin (BTC) Price Levels to Watch on Weekend
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all