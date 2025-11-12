Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Arrives in Miami: New Statue Revealed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, has arrived in the U.S. as a statue honoring the BTC founder has landed in the city of Miami.

A recent tweet shared by X user LaDoger revealed the famous Satoshi Nakamoto statue has arrived in Miami thanks to the chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald, Brandon Lutnick and Michael Saylor, Strategy's chairman and cofounder.

The famous Satoshi Nakamoto statue, an innovative line-of-sight illusion is designed by Italian artist Valentina Picozzi — who is behind the artistic project Satoshi Gallery, which has brought Satoshi statues to five cities.

The statue was envisioned with a striking visual effect which, when viewed from an angle, makes Satoshi’s profile visible, but from the front it fades into near transparency.

Brandon Lutnick, Chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald, tweeted about the milestone in an X post: "Satoshi has come to the US, So proud to bring this powerful sculpture to the city of Miami." Lutnick also shared an image of himself and Strategy chairman Michael Saylor unveiling the statue.

Saylor remains a strong Bitcoin advocate, and under his watch, Strategy holds 641,692 BTC; the most recent of such acquisitions saw the Bitcoin treasury company buy 487 BTC for nearly $49.9 million at the start of the week.

Satoshi's legacy stands

In September, a statue honoring Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin, was unveiled in Hanoi, Vietnam, marking another instance of such artwork dedicated to Satoshi worldwide.

A recent post from Satoshi Gallery reveals similar statues have been erected in Switzerland, El Salvador and Japan in honor of the Bitcoin founder, with the U.S. statue marking the fifth such statue by the project.

The statue representing the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin was unveiled on Oct. 25, 2024, at Plan B’s Bitcoin forum as Swiss‑Tether and Lugano moved to brand the city a global Bitcoin hub. However, the statue was stolen afterwards before being recovered this August.