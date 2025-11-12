AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Arrives in Miami: New Statue Revealed

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 12/11/2025 - 16:09
    A statue in honor of BTC creator Satoshi Nakamoto has landed in the city of Miami; similar statues have been unveiled in Vietnam, Switzerland, El Salvador and Japan.
    Advertisement
    Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Arrives in Miami: New Statue Revealed
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, has arrived in the U.S. as a statue honoring the BTC founder has landed in the city of Miami. 

    Advertisement

    A recent tweet shared by X user LaDoger revealed the famous Satoshi Nakamoto statue has arrived in Miami thanks to the chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald, Brandon Lutnick and Michael Saylor, Strategy's chairman and cofounder. 

    The famous Satoshi Nakamoto statue, an innovative line-of-sight illusion is designed by Italian artist Valentina Picozzi — who is behind the artistic project Satoshi Gallery, which has brought Satoshi statues to five cities. 

    Advertisement

    The statue was envisioned with a striking visual effect which, when viewed from an angle, makes Satoshi’s profile visible, but from the front it fades into near transparency.

    Brandon Lutnick, Chairman of Cantor Fitzgerald, tweeted about the milestone in an X post: "Satoshi has come to the US, So proud to bring this powerful sculpture to the city of Miami." Lutnick also shared an image of himself and Strategy chairman Michael Saylor unveiling the statue.

    Saylor remains a strong Bitcoin advocate, and under his watch, Strategy holds 641,692 BTC; the most recent of such acquisitions saw the Bitcoin treasury company buy 487 BTC for nearly $49.9 million at the start of the week. 

    Satoshi's legacy stands

    In September, a statue honoring Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious creator of Bitcoin, was unveiled in Hanoi, Vietnam, marking another instance of such artwork dedicated to Satoshi worldwide.

    A recent post from Satoshi Gallery reveals similar statues have been erected in Switzerland, El Salvador and Japan in honor of the Bitcoin founder, with the U.S. statue marking the fifth such statue by the project. 

    The statue representing the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin was unveiled on Oct. 25, 2024, at Plan B’s Bitcoin forum as Swiss‑Tether and Lugano moved to brand the city a global Bitcoin hub. However, the statue was stolen afterwards before being recovered this August.

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Nov 12, 2025 - 16:00
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 12
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 15:58
    Gemini Founder Predicts Bitcoin Price Will Hit $1,000,000 in 5 Years
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    EV2 Token Presale Launches as Funtico Targets Mainstream Gamers With ‘Earth Version 2’
    Poain's (PEB) Smart AI Staking Project Enters Major Pre-Sale Phase
    RISE Acquires BSX, a Perp DEX on Base, to Accelerate Development of the First Integrated Orderbooks
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 16:09
    Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto Arrives in Miami: New Statue Revealed
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Analysis
    Nov 12, 2025 - 16:00
    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Analysis for November 12
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 15:58
    Gemini Founder Predicts Bitcoin Price Will Hit $1,000,000 in 5 Years
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all