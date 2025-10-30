AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Investor Owen Gunden Moves $290,000,000 in BTC

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Thu, 30/10/2025 - 11:42
    Large investors are choosing to sell their holdings, and it could be tied to the lack of conviction in Bitcoin's placement on the market.
    Advertisement
    Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Investor Owen Gunden Moves $290,000,000 in BTC
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    A Satoshi-era investor who was among the first to hold over 10,000 Bitcoin, Owen Gunden, has reportedly transferred 2,587 Bitcoin (worth about $290 million) to Kraken in the past 10 days, causing new turmoil for the cryptocurrency. Concerns regarding possible liquidation pressure and its effect on short-term price momentum have been raised by the markets' shockwaves caused by this abrupt spike in selling activity.

    Bitcoin's market movements

    The action comes as Bitcoin continues to fight for stability above the resistance level of $115,000. A lack of conviction among buyers is indicated by the frequent rejections of Bitcoin in the $114,000-$116,000 range on the daily chart. The asset is currently trading at about $112,000, and the 200-day moving average, which is at $108,000, is the final important support before the market runs the risk of going further into correction territory.

    Article image
    BTC/USDT Chart by TradingView

    According to recent performance metrics, Bitcoin’s three-year median annualized returns are on a sharp decline and are currently approaching their lowest levels in years, which coincides with this selling pressure. It is possible that early investors like Gunden were motivated to lock in gains following years of appreciation because the data indicates that long-term profitability for holders has been gradually declining.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: Elon Musk's SpaceX Resumes Strange Bitcoin Activity, XRP Ticker Debuts on Nasdaq, US-China Talks Trigger $824,470,000 Crypto Liquidations
    XRP ETF Flows Will Exceed What People Are Expecting, Analyst Predicts
    XRP-Based Loans to Launch in December, Ethereum to $5,000, Western Union to Introduce Solana-Based Stablecoin — Crypto News Digest
    Crypto Market Prediction: Ethereum's (ETH) Goodbye to $4,000? Shiba Inu (SHIB) Adding Another Zero? Is $115,000 Unbreakable for Bitcoin (BTC)?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 10/30/2025 - 06:16
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Disastrous Outlfows
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin whales answer

    Market sentiment is just as brittle. As older whales continue to distribute their holdings, trading volume is still low, and on-chain data shows a decline in inflows, indicating that new investors are reluctant to join. If this trend continues, it may spur additional declines and push Bitcoin closer to $108,000-$110,000 before a significant recovery.

    To put it briefly, Gunden’s liquidation has come at the worst possible time for Bitcoin’s immediate future. This Satoshi-era dump highlights a significant change in market dynamics, even though the long-term fundamentals are still sound: even the oldest holders are starting to take profits, which suggests that the market’s next big move may be down before it goes up.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin Price
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 13:01
    XRP Burn Rate Skyrockets 200%: Is This Growth Sign?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 12:49
    Cardano Midnight Network Mining Goes Live: Details
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Falcon Finance Brings USDf and FF to Over 50 Million Merchants via AEON Pay
    Hetu 3.0 - Deep Intelligence Money - Turning verified intelligence into liquid capital
    Blockchain Life 2025 in Dubai: a record 16,730 attendees and a new launch by Pavel Durov
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 13:01
    XRP Burn Rate Skyrockets 200%: Is This Growth Sign?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 12:49
    Cardano Midnight Network Mining Goes Live: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 30, 2025 - 12:35
    Ripple Exec Shares Key RLUSD Market Milestones Amid Attestation Report
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all