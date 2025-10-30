Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Investor Owen Gunden Moves $290,000,000 in BTC

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A Satoshi-era investor who was among the first to hold over 10,000 Bitcoin, Owen Gunden, has reportedly transferred 2,587 Bitcoin (worth about $290 million) to Kraken in the past 10 days, causing new turmoil for the cryptocurrency. Concerns regarding possible liquidation pressure and its effect on short-term price momentum have been raised by the markets' shockwaves caused by this abrupt spike in selling activity.

Bitcoin's market movements

The action comes as Bitcoin continues to fight for stability above the resistance level of $115,000. A lack of conviction among buyers is indicated by the frequent rejections of Bitcoin in the $114,000-$116,000 range on the daily chart. The asset is currently trading at about $112,000, and the 200-day moving average, which is at $108,000, is the final important support before the market runs the risk of going further into correction territory.

According to recent performance metrics, Bitcoin’s three-year median annualized returns are on a sharp decline and are currently approaching their lowest levels in years, which coincides with this selling pressure. It is possible that early investors like Gunden were motivated to lock in gains following years of appreciation because the data indicates that long-term profitability for holders has been gradually declining.

Bitcoin whales answer

Market sentiment is just as brittle. As older whales continue to distribute their holdings, trading volume is still low, and on-chain data shows a decline in inflows, indicating that new investors are reluctant to join. If this trend continues, it may spur additional declines and push Bitcoin closer to $108,000-$110,000 before a significant recovery.

To put it briefly, Gunden’s liquidation has come at the worst possible time for Bitcoin’s immediate future. This Satoshi-era dump highlights a significant change in market dynamics, even though the long-term fundamentals are still sound: even the oldest holders are starting to take profits, which suggests that the market’s next big move may be down before it goes up.