Bitcoin ETFs Record Disastrous Outlfows

Advertisement

According to the data provided by SoSoValue, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded a total of $471 million worth of outflows on Oct. 29.

Meanwhile, spot Ethereum ETFs also bled $81.4 million worth of funds.

Intense fear

According to the "Fear & Greed" sentiment indicator, Bitcoin has plunged back into the "fear" territory.

The index currently shows a total of 34 out of 100 points. Yesterday, for comparison, the index was still in the neutral territory with 51 points.

Advertisement

Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index is 34. Fear

Current price: $108,864 pic.twitter.com/Im4Ljme99j — Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index (@BitcoinFear) October 30, 2025

Earlier this Thursday, the price of Bitcoin plunged to an intraday low of $108,201, shattering any hopes of a late comeback for the bulls during this October.

Still, some Bitcoiners see a silver lining in the fact that market participants are fearful while the cryptocurrency is trading well above the $100,000 mark.

GM ☕️



Bitcoin is at 110k and investors are fearful again. pic.twitter.com/wSBcOmeW04 — André Dragosch, PhD⚡ (@Andre_Dragosch) October 30, 2025

ETHA bucks the trend

Notably, BlackRock’s Ethereum ETF (ETHA) is the only product that managed to remain in the green on Saturday. The red-hot product has managed to eke out a gain of $21.7 million.

For comparison, the financial titan’s Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) bled a total of $88 million.

That said, IBIT still boasts an extremely impressive $89 billion worth of net assets, dwarfing ETHA's $15.8 billion.