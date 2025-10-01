AdvertisementAdvert.
    Satoshi Ally Adam Back Sends Crucial Message to Bitcoin Propagandists

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 1/10/2025 - 15:52
    Bitcoin may benefit from Bitcoin supporters who study its merits, according to Adam Back
    Adam Back, a renowned cryptographer and close associate of Satoshi Nakamoto, has sent a crucial message to the Bitcoin (BTC) community. Back, in a short post on X, urged the Bitcoin community to ignore the misinformation and drama meant to distract them. He advocated that attention should be paid to strengthening the ecosystem.

    Adam Back warns against Bitcoin misinformation and FUD

    Notably, Back emphasized the need for people to self-educate on Bitcoin so that they are not easily distracted by people spinning conspiracy theories. He cautioned that getting caught up in misleading or sensational claims about Bitcoin could trigger fear, uncertainty and doubt (FUD) in the community.

    He also warned against paying attention to hype-driven stories, as such "false narratives" could drain people’s energy. In a worst-case scenario, it might leave Bitcoiners frustrated and distract them from making meaningful, constructive contributions to the community.

    The renowned cryptographer cautioned that believing or spreading misinformation is a waste of valuable time. He maintains that it creates confusion in the broader community and slows down progress without advancing the adoption of Bitcoin or strengthening its market outlook.

    To keep Bitcoiners focused, Back suggested that people need to share only verified information and promote the adoption of the flagship crypto asset.

    "Their energy is better spent advocating for Bitcoin, or keeping up with technical developments, running a node, evangelizing users, etc.," he wrote.

    Back advises that members of the Bitcoin community need to keep up with innovations in the space, such as Lightning Network and protocol upgrades. They could also spend their time onboarding new users by sharing accurate information about the asset with such persons.

    Recently, the community has been split over the Bitcoin Core v30 update, with Luke Dashjr, a developer on Knots, kicking against it over ethical concerns. Dashjr argued that running Core v30 endorses child sexual abuse materials (CSAM). Back sees these as "distractions" from the fundamental objective of the ecosystem.

    Bitcoin surges amid U.S. government shutdown concerns

    Meanwhile, on the broader Bitcoin market, the asset is rebounding quickly as it surges toward its all-time high (ATH). This comes as crypto assets are pumping following the U.S. government shutdown. Many in the financial space are leaning toward crypto as a result.

    This has triggered a spike in price as Bitcoin, at press time, exchanged hands for $117,351.17 per coin, representing a 3.26% increase in the last 24 hours. The trading volume has also surged by 10.43% to $64.04 billion.

