XRP Supply Tightens With 1.5 Billion Left on Exchanges, 2026 Scenario Emerges

The supply of XRP on exchanges is rapidly declining and is now approaching 1.5 billion XRP. XRP outflows might suggest institutional custody moves as long-term holders shift tokens off centralized exchanges. This decline is fueled by XRP ETFs, which have seen demand since their debut.

In a tweet, X handle unknown DLT observed that XRP ETFs are absorbing supply fast as institutional appetite for XRP exposure continued to build through exchange-traded funds.

The group of five XRP spot ETFs that have launched since Nov. 13, notably those from Canary, 21Shares, Grayscale, Bitwise and Franklin Templeton, have surpassed $1.14 billion in cumulative total net inflow as of Dec. 22, according to SoSoValue.

According to SoSoValue, total net assets across spot XRP ETFs reached about $1.24 billion as of Dec. 26.

According to unknown DLT, XRP ETFs are absorbing supply fast, which brings up a potential supply shock if this continues.

2026 scenario presents

According to unknown DLT, with only about 1.5 billion XRP left on exchanges and about 750 million absorbed in weeks, a supply shock might be likely by early 2026. The analyst says this aligns with the Clarity Act, forcing price discovery and enabling real institutional use. He believes that 2026 is the inflection point where XRP shifts from speculation to global liquidity infrastructure.

2026 teases game-changing updates for XRP Ledger aimed at positioning it for massive utility.

The recently released rippled v 3.0.0 release adds amendments such as Lending Protocol, Dynamic MPT and fixDelegateV1_1, all of which are nearly code complete but not yet open for voting.

XRPL Lending Protocol, a new protocol-native system that enables on-ledger lending for institutions while also allowing XRP holders to earn institutional-grade yield, is underway. XRP reversed a five-day drop on Dec. 26 and is trading at $1.85.

XRP's price remains in a range of $1.85-$1.91, with next resistance near $2 and support near $1.86, suggesting a potential decisive break ahead.