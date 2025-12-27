Advertisement
    $564,000,000 Lost: Ethereum ETFs Bleeding This December

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 27/12/2025 - 12:23
    Spot Ethereum ETFs in the U.S. are on track to close their second worst month in history with half a billion in outflows.
    Exchange-traded products based on spot Ether have been witnessing a massive outflow in the last weeks. With only three trading sessions left in 2025, Ethereum ETFs are almost ready to print the second worst month in the history of this asset class.

    No Santa Claus rally for Ethereum ETFs this year

    In December 2025, spot Ethereum ETFs in the United States saw their investors withdrawing liquidity en masse. Outflows exceeded $564 million in equivalent, as per SoSoValue's data.

    The cumulative USD-denominated liquidity volume in Ether ETFs is back to levels unseen since June. As of today, $17.86 billion is locked in all ETFs, which is 37.5% lower compared to August 2025 highs.

    December 2025 has all chances to become the second worst month in the entire history of Ethereum ETFs as an asset class. It already brought more pain compared to July 2024 and March 2025 with their $460 million and $408 million in outflows, respectively.

    Uber-bearish November 2025 remains the most brutal month for the Ethereum ETFs scene, with net outflows exceeding $1.42 billion.

    In the corresponding period, Ethereum's (ETH) price dropped from the $4,953 high to the $2,800-$3,300 zone it has been stuck in for the last seven weeks.

    Bitcoin ETF outflows exceeded $4 billion in two months

    As of printing time, Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $2,926, being 41% down from its all-time high and 13% down YTD.

    The spot Bitcoin ETFs segment is also facing huge outflows this month. With $804 million lost, it is the third worst month in the two-year history of spot Bitcoin ETFs.

    Combined with the devastating November 2025, the sphere lost over $4 billion or 3.5% of its USD-denominated TVL.

    Grayscale's GBTC and Fidelity's FBTC recorded the biggest outflows here.

