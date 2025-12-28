Robinhood CEO Tenev Drops Unexpected Bitcoin (BTC) Teaser

On New Year's Eve, the major U.S. brokerage firm Robinhood pulled an attention-grabbing stunt by dropping $500,000 worth of Dogecoin. The market immediately tried to turn it into a Bitcoin story.

Advertisement

The announcement's effectiveness lies in its simplicity: Robinhood handed out $500,000 worth of DOGE. The community then tagged the CEO of Robinhood, Vlad Tenev, with the message "Now do BTC," turning a meme coin drop into a public dare aimed at Tenev with Bitcoin as the next move.

What made it stick this time is that Tenev acknowledged the Bitcoin framing. His reaction is laconic, but it is rare enough in this context that market enthusiasts interpret it as an acknowledgement that talk of BTC is reaching him rather than just circulating in the crypto X community. This matters in the final months of the year, when everyone is looking for signs that go beyond a single giveaway.

Bitcoin also happens to be sitting at a level where narratives catch on easily. On the daily BTCUSDT chart, the price of the cryptocurrency is holding at around $87,989, with the mid-Bollinger line at around $88,565 acting as a key resistance level.

What's up with Bitcoin price?

At the same time, the upper band is around $92,473 and the lower band is near $84,657. This defines the range, and the market is essentially waiting for a catalyst to determine its next move.

Advertisement

New Year does that. The calendar change brings in new positioning and fills up the social feed with talk of big numbers. A CEO being tagged to "do $BTC" is exactly the kind of low-effort spark that can make a sleepy $88,000 market feel like a story again.