Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Robinhood CEO Tenev Drops Unexpected Bitcoin (BTC) Teaser

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 28/12/2025 - 15:30
    Robinhood's $500,000 DOGE drop sparked an instant "now do BTC" tag at CEO Vlad Tenev, and his reply added fuel as Bitcoin trades near $88,000 into New Year's.
    Advertisement
    Robinhood CEO Tenev Drops Unexpected Bitcoin (BTC) Teaser
    Cover image via youtu.be
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    On New Year's Eve, the major U.S. brokerage firm Robinhood pulled an attention-grabbing stunt by dropping $500,000 worth of Dogecoin. The market immediately tried to turn it into a Bitcoin story.

    Advertisement

    The announcement's effectiveness lies in its simplicity: Robinhood handed out $500,000 worth of DOGE. The community then tagged the CEO of Robinhood, Vlad Tenev, with the message "Now do BTC," turning a meme coin drop into a public dare aimed at Tenev with Bitcoin as the next move.

    What made it stick this time is that Tenev acknowledged the Bitcoin framing. His reaction is laconic, but it is rare enough in this context that market enthusiasts interpret it as an acknowledgement that talk of BTC is reaching him rather than just circulating in the crypto X community. This matters in the final months of the year, when everyone is looking for signs that go beyond a single giveaway.

    Bitcoin also happens to be sitting at a level where narratives catch on easily. On the daily BTCUSDT chart, the price of the cryptocurrency is holding at around $87,989, with the mid-Bollinger line at around $88,565 acting as a key resistance level.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP's $589 Conspiracy Hits Times Square, Bitcoin Has 3 Days to Unlock 40% Rally, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets Zero Cut in January
    Schiff Claims Bitcoin 'Wastes' Energy
    Crypto Market Prediction: Bitcoin Could Spike Above $90,000, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Hidden Reversal Level, Will Ethereum's (ETH) New Year Pump Happen?
    Fidelity’s Macro Guru Turns Bearish on Bitcoin

    What's up with Bitcoin price?

    At the same time, the upper band is around $92,473 and the lower band is near $84,657. This defines the range, and the market is essentially waiting for a catalyst to determine its next move.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 12/28/2025 - 08:59
    Bitcoin ETFs See Largest Drawdown Since Launch
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    New Year does that. The calendar change brings in new positioning and fills up the social feed with talk of big numbers. A CEO being tagged to "do $BTC" is exactly the kind of low-effort spark that can make a sleepy $88,000 market feel like a story again.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #Robinhood
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 28, 2025 - 14:26
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP's $589 Conspiracy Hits Times Square, Bitcoin Has 3 Days to Unlock 40% Rally, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets Zero Cut in January
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 28, 2025 - 13:33
    XRP Volume Crashes 37% Despite Price Jump: Is It Concerning?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 28, 2025 - 15:30
    Robinhood CEO Tenev Drops Unexpected Bitcoin (BTC) Teaser
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 28, 2025 - 14:26
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP's $589 Conspiracy Hits Times Square, Bitcoin Has 3 Days to Unlock 40% Rally, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Targets Zero Cut in January
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 28, 2025 - 13:33
    XRP Volume Crashes 37% Despite Price Jump: Is It Concerning?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD