    RLUSD Maintains $1 Peg With $1.56 Billion in Circulating Supply

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 24/02/2026 - 14:51
    RLUSD is climbing in market rankings amid growing adoption that is evident in its daily volume growth.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD) has recorded a spike in volume within the last 24 hours to maintain its $1 peg. As per CoinMarketCap data, RLUSD jumped by 37.3% to $127.17 million within this time frame as increased demand signals growing adoption of the stablecoin.

    Impact of strategic partnerships on RLUSD vapluation

    The surge in Ripple USD stablecoin volume indicates that the various strategic partnerships between Ripple and institutional investors are yielding rewards. Notably, RLUSD’s growth is driven by utility, and the stablecoin has been gaining traction on the crypto market lately.

    Within the last 14 days, the largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, added Ripple USD to its trading platform. The move increased exposure of the stablecoin to more market participants.

    Commenting on the development, BD/CD at Ripple Prime, Mike Higgins, explained that it signals the maturation of the market. Notably, the listing impact extends beyond visibility for RLUSD. It confers collateral status, and it is approved as eligible margin for perpetual futures.

    It implies that institutions can now move capital between different stablecoins on different exchanges, while companies can use RLUSD on Binance for spot and perps.  

    The stablecoin’s continued growth within the last 15 months has supported its surging market capitalization, which currently stands at over $1.50 billion.

    Ripple USD stablecoin soared to a market cap of $1.56 billion, inching closer to $2 billion as two major financial institutions adopted the stablecoin. Financial giant Deutsche Bank integrated Ripple’s technology for cross-border payments, while SBI Japan is anticipated to roll out soon.

    Market observers are predicting that RLUSD might flip the $2 billion mark in market capitalization in the early part of the second quarter (Q2) of 2026. This milestone is achievable given that RLUSD is gaining acceptance among market participants and investors.

    Hence, if the partnerships and adoptions continue to drive volume growth, RLUSD would increase its market influence in the stablecoin sector.

    RLUSD's quest to make top in stablecoin sector intensifies

    It is worth mentioning that if Ripple's USD stablecoin adoption slows down, it could limit the asset’s supply growth and impact the timeline toward achieving its milestone of $2 billion in market capitalization.

    RLUSD’s continued growth remains of interest to the broader crypto community. This is because the relatively new stablecoin is making significant progress on a market dominated by notable giants like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC).  

    It remains to be seen how the growth trajectory of Ripple USD stablecoin will go as it continues its quest to make the top five list by market capitalization. With continued adoption by financial institutions, the path to $2 billion might be smooth.

    #RLUSD
