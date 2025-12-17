Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple's Reece Merrick Reveals How GTreasury Is Changing Global Settlement

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 17/12/2025 - 10:47
    Ripple, through its subsidiary GTreasury, is looking to reshape global settlement capabilities.
    Advertisement
    Ripple's Reece Merrick Reveals How GTreasury Is Changing Global Settlement
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The persistent challenges associated with guaranteeing cross-border payments has been highlighted by Ripple Labs’ Senior Executive Officer, Middle East & Africa, Reece Merrick. In a response to the frustration of a veteran banker, Merrick noted that the traditional banking system of settlement remains "painful."

    Advertisement

    GTreasury's unique edge over traditional banking

    According to him, the slow settlement processes he witnessed firsthand from his earlier banking days, before moving to Ripple, expose the frustration of his clients. He decried the multiple layers of intermediary banks that a client’s payment request has to pass through and the associated delays.

    Merrick implied that traditional banking systems are slow, opaque, unpredictable and stressful when it comes to cross-border settlements. He believes it was not good service for a client not to know specifically when their money would arrive at its destination.

    The senior executive claimed that GTreasury, which has been acquired by Ripple for $1 billion, is revolutionizing cross-border payments. He explained that Ripple is utilizing the XRP Ledger to ensure secure, efficient and reliable transactions.

    The goal is to overcome the challenges of trapped liquidity, slow settlement and high payment costs to clients. Merrick highlighted that with GTreasury, clients are assured of round-the-clock settlements. Additionally, the cost of cross-border settlements is significantly reduced by between 60% and 90%.

    Another huge change offered by GTreasury is the flexibility and speed it offers to clients. Unlike the traditional banking system, which requires two to three days, GTreasury offers blockchain-based payments in seconds.

    The acquisition of GTreasury by Ripple is part of its expansion efforts aimed at enhancing cross-order payment systems. 

    Recently, Merrick hinted at a possible expansionary move into South Africa, given improvements in the regulatory environment. Notably, South Africa remains a key market for Ripple as it seeks to establish a presence for the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 12/17/2025 - 06:14
    Ripple CEO Celebrates Impressive XRP ETF Milestone
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Ripple’s strategic capture of cross-border settlement

    Interestingly, given the dominance of giants like Tether (USDT) and Circle (USDC) on the stablecoin market, Merrick says RLUSD aims to move beyond being a "Ripple-only" asset.

    It is aiming to become a regulated banking tool for the blockchain. Ripple is focused on taking products to existing users rather than waiting for them to migrate.

    With these plans set in motion, Ripple intends to become a global force in cross-border settlement through quicker and reliable solutions.

    #ripple
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 10:27
    Strange Bitcoin Transfer Worth $260,387,071 Lands on World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 9:16
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): No Price Crash, Is Stabilization In?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Space Announces Public Sale of its Native Token, $SPACE
    New Seasonal Events Ongoing Now at Bitrue
    SaucerSwap Unveils Redesigned Platform and New Brand Identity for Hedera DeFi
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 10:47
    Ripple's Reece Merrick Reveals How GTreasury Is Changing Global Settlement
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 10:27
    Strange Bitcoin Transfer Worth $260,387,071 Lands on World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 17, 2025 - 9:16
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): No Price Crash, Is Stabilization In?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD