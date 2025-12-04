Ripple Finalizes Acquisition of Treasury Management Giant GTreasury

Ripple has officially closed its $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury. The move marks one of the most important expansions in the history of the San Francisco-headquartered company, pushing it into the heart of global corporate finance.
GTreasury is a major treasury-management platform used by some of the world’s largest companies for managing liquidity, moving money, monitoring cash positions, and so on.
Ripple now controls a core piece of the infrastructure that big corporations use to run their financial operations on a daily basis.
GTreasury’s clients can now directly access Ripple’s digital asset infrastructure from the platform they already use. This enables real-time settlements and on-demand liquidity. Corporations won’t have to learn crypto, hold wallets, or manage blockchain complexity, which could potentially be a boon for cryptocurrency adoption.
Other Major 2025 Ripple Acquisitions
Ripple first announced the acquisition of GTreasury on Oct. 16
The company's acquisitions all support the same vision: end-to-end, institutional-grade digital finance.
Apart from GTreasury, Ripple also acquired companies that strengthen other layers of the corporate financial stack. Its acquisition of Rail added virtual accounts and a stablecoin payments network. Palisade enhanced Ripple’s custody capabilities with the "wallet-as-a-service" technology. Finally, Ripple Prime (formerly Hidden Road) brought institutional-grade liquidity, prime brokerage, and execution services.
With its acquisitions, Ripple is building a full end-to-end financial stack. The company aims to become a one-stop shop for digital assets.