    Ripple Finalizes Acquisition of Treasury Management Giant GTreasury

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 4/12/2025 - 20:32
    The blockbuster GTreasury acquisition deal has been finalized by Ripple, pushing the company into the heart of corporate finance. .
    Ripple Finalizes Acquisition of Treasury Management Giant GTreasury
    Ripple has officially closed its $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury. The move marks one of the most important expansions in the history of the San Francisco-headquartered company, pushing it into the heart of global corporate finance.

    GTreasury is a major treasury-management platform used by some of the world’s largest companies for managing liquidity, moving money, monitoring cash positions, and so on.

    Ripple now controls a core piece of the infrastructure that big corporations use to run their financial operations on a daily basis. 

    GTreasury’s clients can now directly access Ripple’s digital asset infrastructure from the platform they already use. This enables real-time settlements and on-demand liquidity. Corporations won’t have to learn crypto, hold wallets, or manage blockchain complexity, which could potentially be a boon for cryptocurrency adoption. 

    Other Major 2025 Ripple Acquisitions

    Ripple first announced the acquisition of GTreasury on Oct. 16

    The company's acquisitions all support the same vision: end-to-end, institutional-grade digital finance. 

    Apart from GTreasury, Ripple also acquired companies that strengthen other layers of the corporate financial stack. Its acquisition of Rail added virtual accounts and a stablecoin payments network. Palisade enhanced Ripple’s custody capabilities with the "wallet-as-a-service" technology. Finally, Ripple Prime (formerly Hidden Road) brought institutional-grade liquidity, prime brokerage, and execution services.

    With its acquisitions, Ripple is building a full end-to-end financial stack. The company aims to become a one-stop shop for digital assets.

    #Ripple News
