Ripple v. SEC Final Decision Ready, Lawyer Says, Large SHIB Holders' Inflows Skyrocket, PEPE Shows Quicker Growth Pattern Than SHIB: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Ripple v. SEC: Final decision ready, lawyers agree

The Ripple-SEC lawsuit has recently received an update as the judge has reportedly ordered the regulating agency to seal former SEC functionary William Hinman's documents in the case. The situation received many comments from prominent lawyers in the crypto sphere. Fred Rispoli opined that the summary judgment ruling seems to be nearing its completion, saying that the decision to unseal Hinman's emails is noteworthy. Jeremy Hogan agreed with Rispoli, noting that the order's phrasing might suggest that a significant portion of the Order on Summary Judgment may already be drafted. SEC enforcement specialist Mark Fagel has concurred with Rispoli's assessment, considering it a well-reasoned evaluation of the situation.

Large Shiba Inu holders' inflows skyrocket by trillions of SHIB: What happened?

Yesterday, the Shiba Inu network witnessed unusual activity. Per data provided by IntoTheBlock crypto intelligence portal, the number of inflows from major holders increased by more than 20.1 trillion SHIB. A similar surge of this metric was last seen on March 23, and before that, in early January. It is worth noting that in both cases, Shiba Inu token inflows to the addresses of large holders were accompanied by similar-sized outflows. Thus, it can be concluded that there has been a redistribution from one large wallet to another. However, it remains unknown if these wallets are exchange wallets or if an individual investor is responsible for the actions.

Pepe displays quicker growth pattern compared to SHIB: Messari