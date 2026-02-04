AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple USD Stablecoin Soars Overnight With $35 Million out of Nowhere

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Wed, 4/02/2026 - 9:51
    $35 million RLUSD  just minted overnight, bringing total issuance to $109 million in 48 hours, fueling speculation around Ripple's stablecoin strategy. Is Ripple about to break major news?
    Advertisement
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Soars Overnight With $35 Million out of Nowhere
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple USD stablecoin just hit a new record with $35,000,000 worth of RLUSD minted at the treasury overnight. Ripple's stablecoin tracker on EthereumScan caught the transaction right away and linked it to an RLUSD move to an address beginning "0xfbca8b5f."

    Advertisement

    The latest mint of RLUSD, which launched last year as Ripple's response to USDC and USDT, has now amassed a $1.49 billion circulating supply, according to updated CoinMarketCap data.

    Even though it is only eighth among all crypto in total cap, RLUSD is crushing it in daily volume, raking in a whopping $259.5 million in just 24 hours. That is more than PayPal's PYUSD, the Global Dollar (USDG) and some top 10 contenders too.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 1,000,000,000,000 Bull Market Trigger, Bitcoin (BTC) Crash Might Stop Here, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) in Mini-Bull Market? Galaxy's Novogratz Denies Bitcoin Collapsed Due to Quantum Threat

    So, what does a sudden 35 million mint actually mean? It could be inventory for exchange liquidity, OTC settlement rails or structured flows where redemptions and reissuance happen in tight loops.

    Advertisement

    This is especially true in the current market environment, where the only thing that is growing is stablecoin dominance. It could also be balancing the treasury across venues, where minting is used to meet the immediate demand for transfers without draining existing hot wallets.

    Stablecoin game intensifying, and Ripple is here for it

    The stablecoin market share has been getting more and more focused on a few names, like Tether, USDC and USDe, but RLUSD's recent surge in volume might be a sign of bigger things to come. Ripple might be using its unused network capacity and clear regulations to get into the institutional-grade dollar issuance game more, especially since U.S. banks are still on the fence.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 02/03/2026 - 17:47
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Ripple's RLUSD Eyes $1.5 Billion Milestone, BlackRock Dumps Staggering $671 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum, XRP Hits 1,407% Liquidation Imbalance
    ByDan Burgin

    Either way, the important detail is not just the $35 million headline. It is the pattern that matters. Thirty-five million after 15 million after 59 million reads like a Ripple treasury feeding pipes that are already running.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 8:52
    Bitcoin Crash to $50K Will Break Crypto, According to Burry
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 8:52
    Crypto Apocalypse Coming, Expert Who Predicted 2008 Financial Crisis Warns
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Superform Expands to the U.S. With Mobile App Launch for a User-Owned Neobank
    xMoney Appoints Raoul Pal as Strategic Advisor to Support the Next Phase of Global Payments
    Global Games Show Abu Dhabi 2025 Concludes as a Landmark Platform Shaping the Future of Gaming, Web3, and Interactive Entertainment
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 9:51
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Soars Overnight With $35 Million out of Nowhere
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 8:52
    Crypto Apocalypse Coming, Expert Who Predicted 2008 Financial Crisis Warns
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 8:52
    Bitcoin Crash to $50K Will Break Crypto, According to Burry
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Feb 4, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu's (SHIB) 1,000,000,000,000 Bull Market Trigger, Bitcoin (BTC) Crash Might Stop Here, Is Dogecoin (DOGE) in Mini-Bull Market?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 3, 2026 - 19:45
    Galaxy's Novogratz Denies Bitcoin Collapsed Due to Quantum Threat
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 9:51
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Soars Overnight With $35 Million out of Nowhere
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 8:52
    Crypto Apocalypse Coming, Expert Who Predicted 2008 Financial Crisis Warns
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 4, 2026 - 8:52
    Bitcoin Crash to $50K Will Break Crypto, According to Burry
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all