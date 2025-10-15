AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    'Forget Bitcoin 4-Year Cycle, This Market Is Different,' Analyst Says

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 15/10/2025 - 15:17
    Analyst calls end of Bitcoin four-year theory, predicts longer crypto cycle
    Advertisement
    'Forget Bitcoin 4-Year Cycle, This Market Is Different,' Analyst Says
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to crypto analyst Michael van de Poppe, the current market cycle has proven to be different in every way.

    Advertisement

    Van de Poppe lists three things that might support this assertion. First, "Uptober" has turned into "Downtober." The crypto market saw a historic sell-off over the past weekend; $19 billion in leveraged bets were liquidated following an Oct. 10 flash crash, the largest ever in crypto history. Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies are currently down in October, a month historically deemed bullish for the markets.

    The second and third reasons, according to the crypto analyst, are that altcoins did not break out at the "exact" same time as previous cycles and that Bitcoin made a new all-time high before its halving.

    Advertisement

    The last Bitcoin halving happened on April 20, 2024, which saw Bitcoin's block reward reduced from 6.25 to 3.125. Bitcoin reached a new high of $73,835 in March 2024, a month before the halving event. Bitcoin's current all time high of $126,198 was reached on Oct. 6, 2025.

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: $1.1 Billion Stolen Bitcoin Wallet Awakens, Ripple Offers $200,000 to 'Attack' XRPL, Coinbase Targets India
    BREAKING: Ripple Custody Arrives in Africa
    Insanely Risky 5x XRP ETF Proposed by Volatility Shares
    Jamie Dimon Refuses to Comment on Bitcoin: 'I Get Death Threats'

    Forget four-year cycle?

    At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $111,830, down 11.53% from its all time high of $126,198 reached this month.

    Van de Poppe expressed no surprise that a bear market might be imminent:" I'm not worried that the bear market has started."

    The Bitcoin price would need to drop 20% below its current all-time high and sustain beneath it to officially enter a bear market. In this light, Van de Poppe declares an end to the Bitcoin four year cycle: "The 4-year cycle doesn't exist anymore and I think we should erase the entire thesis of the 4-year cycle."

    "I think that this cycle is going to be way longer, and I've been mentioning before that I think that we're in Q3 of 2019," van de Poppe stated, implying the current cycle might stretch longer than four years, adding "That means, 1.5-2 years to go."

    #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 14:48
    'Don't Feed the Bitcoin Bears': Strategy's Saylor Breaks Internet With Viral Video
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 14:38
    Ripple's RLUSD Climbs Top 100 Rankings After Major Stress Test: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    xMoney Launches $XMN on Sui, Expands Listings Across Global Exchanges
    Chainwire Earns 8 Badges in G2’s Fall 2025 Grid® Reports for Press Release Distribution”
    LX, the world's first platform for the deep integration of crypto and real-world finance, is about to launch, ushering in a new era of multi-chain transactions.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 15:17
    'Forget Bitcoin 4-Year Cycle, This Market Is Different,' Analyst Says
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 14:48
    'Don't Feed the Bitcoin Bears': Strategy's Saylor Breaks Internet With Viral Video
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 15, 2025 - 14:38
    Ripple's RLUSD Climbs Top 100 Rankings After Major Stress Test: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all