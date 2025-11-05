AdvertisementAdvert.
    'Cherry on Top': Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $500 Million Funding Round

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 5/11/2025 - 17:05
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has weighed in on the company's massive funding round.
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reacted to the company's most recent funding round,  describing it as "the cherry on top of a mountain of good news."

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple recently announced that it had secured $500 million from Fortress Investment Group, Pantera Capital, Galaxy Digital, and other major names. 

    Following the massive funding round, Ripple's valuation skyrocketed to $40 billion. 

    "This investment isn’t just validation of Ripple’s growth strategy and business built on the foundation of XRP, but also a clear bet on what the future of crypto will look like. I’m very proud of what we’ve built, and all that’s to come," Garlinghouse said in a recent tweet. 

    Key 2025 developments 

    In March 2025, Ripple agreed to a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the longstanding lawsuit alleging unregistered securities sales. The long-lasting legal battle finally ended in August. 

    In April 2025, Ripple announced it would acquire the multi-asset prime broker Hidden Road for around US$1.25 billion 

    It has also acquired treasury management firm GTreasury and stablecoin infrastructure firm Rail. 

    On top of that, the market cap of Ripple USD (RLUSD) has now surpassed $1 billion for the first time. 

