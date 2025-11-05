'Cherry on Top': Ripple CEO Reacts to Company's $500 Million Funding Round

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reacted to the company's most recent funding round, describing it as "the cherry on top of a mountain of good news."

As reported by U.Today, Ripple recently announced that it had secured $500 million from Fortress Investment Group, Pantera Capital, Galaxy Digital, and other major names.

Following the massive funding round, Ripple's valuation skyrocketed to $40 billion.

"This investment isn’t just validation of Ripple’s growth strategy and business built on the foundation of XRP, but also a clear bet on what the future of crypto will look like. I’m very proud of what we’ve built, and all that’s to come," Garlinghouse said in a recent tweet.

Key 2025 developments

In March 2025, Ripple agreed to a settlement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the longstanding lawsuit alleging unregistered securities sales. The long-lasting legal battle finally ended in August.

In April 2025, Ripple announced it would acquire the multi-asset prime broker Hidden Road for around US$1.25 billion

It has also acquired treasury management firm GTreasury and stablecoin infrastructure firm Rail.

On top of that, the market cap of Ripple USD (RLUSD) has now surpassed $1 billion for the first time.