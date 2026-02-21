Ripple Partners With Deutsche Bank, $2 Billion in Bitcoin Scooped by Whales, Schwartz Criticizes Logan Paul, Shiba Inu Price Enters Consolidation — Top Weekly Crypto News

Advertisement

Logan Paul's $16 Pokemon card sale sparks critisism

Ripple CTO Emeritus and XRPL architect David Schwartz explains why Logan Paul's $16.5 million Pokémon card sale was unfair. Logan Paul’s $16.49 million sale of the PSA 10 Pikachu Illustrator card at Goldin in February 2026 set a public auction record, but the transaction has triggered legal threats from fractional investors.

Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz criticized the deal’s structure, arguing that it concentrated upside with the sponsor while distributing downside risk to retail participants.

The whole controversy started with Liquid Marketplace, a collectibles platform that Paul cofounded. It lets users buy fractional interests in high-value assets. Investors are now saying that, after the reported $16.5 million sale, they are not getting a fair share of the profits.

The dispute is all about a clause that apparently let Paul buy back shares at their original price before selling them on again.

Supporters of the structure say that the terms of the contract were made clear and that the buyback provision defines the economic limits of participation. Critics counter that this can create imbalance, especially when the valuation goes up a lot after fractionalization.

$2 Billion in Bitcoin scooped up by whales despite price dip

Bitcoin whales are not entirely backing down amid the prolonged market volatility as they have scooped up over 30,000 BTC in the last week. Bitcoin has failed to show any major price recovery, yet recent data shows that whales are still quietly accumulating the leading cryptocurrency.

While this signals strong conviction among large holders despite recent market weakness, it has sparked a wave of confidence among market participants amid hopes for a potential rebound. Per Bitcoin’s average trading price over the past week, which was around the $67,000 level, the notable whale accumulation during the period is worth over $2 billion.

The massive accumulation comes as Bitcoin continues to trade below recent highs, with the broader crypto market facing sustained selling pressure. Following the consistent price downturn faced on the broad crypto market, Bitcoin has plunged significantly in recent weeks, and it is currently trading at levels that mark a more than 50% decline from its ATH.

Deutsche Bank taps Ripple tech for cross-border payments

Deutsche Bank is pushing deep into blockchain infrastructures with big plans for Ripple's technologies.

Ripple Labs Inc. has scored another institutional win as a major traditional bank in Europe, and Deutsche Bank has revealed plans for associated infrastructure adoption. In an update shared by a developer in the community, who goes by Bird on X, Deutsche Bank has announced its willingness to onboard solutions powered by Ripple’s technologies.

Notably, Deutsche Bank will use Ripple’s technology to modernize cross-border payments. It will also rely on Ripple infrastructure to settle transactions in seconds, as opposed to its longer-duration settlement system.

The move is likely to cut transaction costs by up to 30%. The development signals a major win for Ripple and XRP as it could give more exposure to the coin, depending on the arrangements between the two entities.

BTC is breaking 12-year trend against gold

Willy Woo warns of a "Quantum Discount" as Bitcoin breaks a 12-year trend against gold.

The decade-long narrative of Bitcoin as "digital gold" is facing its most significant structural challenge yet. Renowned on-chain analyst Willy Woo, in a recent X post, warned that Bitcoin has broken a 12-year valuation trend relative to gold, citing a looming "Quantum Discount" that could suppress prices for years.

The primary fear is not just Bitcoin network security but a massive liquidity event, as Woo points out that roughly four million "lost" Bitcoins — untouched for years and often belonging to early adopters and even the creator of the cryptocurrency, Satoshi Nakamoto — could become vulnerable. If quantum technology can unlock these wallets, those coins would effectively return to circulation.

Shiba Inu enters low-volatility consolidation phase

SHIB’s volatility is hitting the ground in an unexpected manner, which is the last thing you'd expect now.

The price of Shiba Inu is clearly showing signs of consolidation, as it enters one of its quietest periods in recent months. SHIB has now entered a narrow trading range, where volatility has significantly decreased, following a series of lower highs and ongoing selling pressure throughout the larger cryptocurrency market.

After reaching local lows, SHIB recently tried a brief recovery on the daily chart, but the recovery was short-lived. Buyers were able to move the price up a little, but the momentum quickly stopped, indicating that market players are not yet prepared to invest a sizable sum of money in a long-term recovery.

The idea that traders are waiting, rather than aggressively positioning for the next move, is further supported by the cooling volume.