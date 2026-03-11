Ripple Joins Mastercard to Ease CBDC Use

Advertisement

Global payment giant Mastercard is pushing further in its collaboration with Ripple as regards its commitment to facilitating the development of digital dollars, also dubbed CBDCs.

In a recent presentation revealed on X, Mastercard showcased its growing list of blockchain partners, which include Ripple, Binance, Consensys, PayPal and many others.

Mastercard merges fintech with blockchain

While the renowned payment firm has remained keen on facilitating and exploring blockchain payments, its collaboration with the companies targets helping central banks and financial institutions to seamlessly experiment with digital currencies.

The presentation displayed on a wide screen highlighted Mastercard's unwavering commitment to making CBDCs as easy to use as money as the firm pushes for practical testing and real-world deployments among financial institutions.



As Mastercard remains keen on exploring blockchain-based payments, it has specifically partnered with Ripple, Consensys, Fluency and Fireblocks to effectively execute the initiative.

These partners bring Mastercard a step closer to achieving its mission as they provide the necessary infrastructures it needs. This ranges from blockchain payment and smart-contract platforms to digital asset custody and interoperability tools.



Mastercard builds on Ripple's vision

It is not surprising that Ripple has joined Mastercard on its journey to facilitate blockchain payments while simplifying the use of digital dollars, as the move typically aligns with its mission.

Over the past year, Ripple has executed multiple partnerships and acquisitions, all triggered by its longstanding mission to boost blockchain adoption for cross-border payments while facilitating digital asset settlements worldwide.

Amid its relentless efforts to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the blockchain industry, Ripple has just secured an Australian Financial Services License.