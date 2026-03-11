RippleX Head of Research Shares XRP Vision at Harvard Business School Discussion

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, RippleX head of research Aanchal Malhotra highlighted a great discussion on Ripple and the XRP Ledger journey at the Harvard Business School.

Malhotra was obviously a participant and a panelist at a Harvard Business School event, as evidenced by her tweet, which shared related merch.

The RippleX head of research shared a few details from the discussion, which she stated covered technology, path to institutional adoption and the vision for cross border payments in respect to Ripple and the XRP Ledger.

Fantastic discussion at Harvard Business School on the Ripple & XRPL journey - tech, path to institutional adoption, vision for X-border payments. Incredible questions, real curiosity about where crypto infrastructure is heading. Love these conversations. 🙌 #Ripple #HBS pic.twitter.com/2dZfJkRyGX — Aanchal Malhotra (@aanchalmalhotre) March 11, 2026

Malhotra highlighted incredible questions being asked by participants, which pointed to real curiosity about where crypto infrastructure is heading.

An upcoming development for XRP Ledger is privacy, which is regarded as a significant enabler for institutional usage. The Confidential Transfers for Multi-Purpose Tokens (Confidential MPTs) on the XRP Ledger is an extension of XLS-33 (Multi-Purpose Token).

Confidential MPTs enable confidential balances and transfers using EC-ElGamal encryption and zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), while preserving the core accounting semantics and supply invariants of XLS-33.

In a recent tweet, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that 2026 is shaping up to be another defining year. Garlinghouse noted that Ripple remains in the right markets with the right capabilities across payments, custody, liquidity and treasury management. "There's a huge opportunity ahead, and we are making sure XRP is at the center of it," Garlinghouse stated.

Ripple to obtain Australian financial services license

In recent development, Ripple is obtaining an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL). This remains significant in its push to bridge TradFi with the next gen of digital infrastructure, with regulatory compliance being the focus.

With the license, Ripple is doubling down on its commitment to Aussie financial institutions and enterprises, providing a fully regulated, end-to-end platform to move value.

Ripple now has more than 75 regulatory licences around the world, making it one of the most licensed crypto companies.