AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    RippleX Head of Research Shares XRP Vision at Harvard Business School Discussion

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Wed, 11/03/2026 - 11:16
    Ripple sees a huge opportunity ahead, with XRP at the center of it.
    Advertisement
    RippleX Head of Research Shares XRP Vision at Harvard Business School Discussion
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    In a recent tweet, RippleX head of research Aanchal Malhotra highlighted a great discussion on Ripple and the XRP Ledger journey at the Harvard Business School.

    Advertisement

    Malhotra was obviously a participant and a panelist at a Harvard Business School event, as evidenced by her tweet, which shared related merch.

    The RippleX head of research shared a few details from the discussion, which she stated covered technology, path to institutional adoption and the vision for cross border payments in respect to Ripple and the XRP Ledger.

    HOT Stories
    Ripple to Bag Crucial Australian License Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu (SHIB) Resurrects With 8% Spike, Major XRP Trend Test Inbound, Bitcoin (BTC) Crosses $70,000 for Good

    Malhotra highlighted incredible questions being asked by participants, which pointed to real curiosity about where crypto infrastructure is heading.

    Advertisement

    An upcoming development for XRP Ledger is privacy, which is regarded as a significant enabler for institutional usage. The Confidential Transfers for Multi-Purpose Tokens (Confidential MPTs) on the XRP Ledger is an extension of XLS-33 (Multi-Purpose Token).

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 03/04/2026 - 08:26
    RippleX Head of Engineering Details How AI Will Help Strengthen XRP Ledger Security From Now On
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement

    Confidential MPTs enable confidential balances and transfers using EC-ElGamal encryption and zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), while preserving the core accounting semantics and supply invariants of XLS-33.

    In a recent tweet, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that 2026 is shaping up to be another defining year. Garlinghouse noted that Ripple remains in the right markets with the right capabilities across payments, custody, liquidity and treasury management. "There's a huge opportunity ahead, and we are making sure XRP is at the center of it," Garlinghouse stated.

    Ripple to obtain Australian financial services license

    In recent development, Ripple is obtaining an Australian Financial Services License (AFSL). This remains significant in its push to bridge TradFi with the next gen of digital infrastructure, with regulatory compliance being the focus.

    With the license, Ripple is doubling down on its commitment to Aussie financial institutions and enterprises, providing a fully regulated, end-to-end platform to move value.

    Ripple now has more than 75 regulatory licences around the world, making it one of the most licensed crypto companies.

    #XRPL #XRP #Ripple News #XRP Ledger
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 11, 2026 - 11:01
    2.9032: Everyone Is Longing XRP, But Why Is Price Stalemating?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 11, 2026 - 10:47
    Bitcoin Enters Most Frustrating Phase of Cycle: CryptoQuant
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    MEXC Records $175M Net Inflows in February, Ranking 4th Among Global CEXs
    Endorphina Club Returns to Host the GamingTECH CEE Awards Ceremony & Party at HIPTHER Prague Summit 2026
    Istanbul Blockchain Week Launches Institutional Markets Summit: Pioneering Institutional Adoption of Digital Assets
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 11, 2026 - 11:16
    RippleX Head of Research Shares XRP Vision at Harvard Business School Discussion
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Mar 11, 2026 - 11:01
    2.9032: Everyone Is Longing XRP, But Why Is Price Stalemating?
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Mar 11, 2026 - 10:47
    Bitcoin Enters Most Frustrating Phase of Cycle: CryptoQuant
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all