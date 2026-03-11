AdvertisementAdvert.
    2.9032: Everyone Is Longing XRP, But Why Is Price Stalemating?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 11/03/2026 - 11:01
    XRP derivatives on exchanges are certainly dominated by bulls, but why doesn't it translate to real market performance?
    2.9032: Everyone Is Longing XRP, But Why Is Price Stalemating?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    For traders, XRP is currently painting a confusing picture. On the one hand, a highly bullish long-short ratio in derivatives data indicates that most market players are placing bets on higher prices. However, despite the optimism evident in the derivatives market, the price itself is hardly moving and keeps drifting sideways.

    According to recent data, the top trader long/short ratio on Binance has reached 2.9032, indicating that large traders' long positions significantly outnumber their short positions. 

    Bulls dominate

    The market is dominated by bullish positioning, as evidenced by the fact that even the larger account-based long/short ratios across exchanges stay above 1. Such a bias in favor of long exposure would typically be accompanied by price increases, or at the very least a discernible upward trend.

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Rather, XRP has been stagnating between $1.37 and $1.40, with little movement either way. The asset has entered a narrow consolidation phase, where each attempt at recovery quickly fades following a sharp decline earlier in the year.

    According to the chart structure, XRP is forming minor higher lows along a modest ascending support line, but there has been very little upward movement. The asset is still surrounded by a general bearish trend structure, which is one of the causes of this disconnect. 

    Long-term picture grim

    XRP is still trading below a number of significant moving averages, including long-term and midterm trend indicators that are still pointing lower. By acting as dynamic resistance zones, these indicators keep the price from strengthening enough to initiate a long-term rally.

    Leverage positioning may also be important, according to liquidation data. When a significant percentage of traders are long, the market is susceptible to abrupt declines. In order to liquidate overleveraged positions, the price frequently briefly shifts in the opposite direction when the majority of traders lean in that direction.

    Additionally, hesitancy rather than conviction is reflected in volume dynamics. Price movement has been muted despite the continued high level of futures trading activity. This kind of behavior typically denotes market indecision, where traders are positioning ahead of a possible move, but the catalyst has not yet materialized.

    As of right now, XRP seems to be caught between bearish structure and bullish sentiment. Although the price has not confirmed it yet, traders obviously anticipate a rebound — until XRP escapes its current consolidation and breaks above important resistance levels.

    #XRP #XRP Ledger
