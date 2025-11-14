Advertisement
    XRP Death Cross Finalized: 3 Price Targets to Expect

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 14/11/2025 - 12:47
    XRP saw the finalization of one of the most bearish patterns on the market.
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    With the 50-day moving average falling below the 200-day moving average, XRP has formally confirmed a full death cross. This crossover, which indicates the point at which medium-term selling surpasses long-term accumulation, is not symbolic; rather, it signifies a genuine change in trend momentum. Death crosses on XRP typically define directional bias for a few weeks, but they do not always result in instant capitulation. Additionally, the chart indicates that sellers are once again in the lead. 

    XRP's heavy ceiling

    The 50-day, 100-day and 200-day MAs are now converging into a heavy ceiling at $2.55-$2.60, where the market failed to break above the stacked resistance cluster. XRP was pushed back toward the lower end of its range by the forceful and clear rejection from that region. This demonstrates that rather than being accumulated, even brief rallies are being sold. 

    Article image
    XRP/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Three realistic downside targets, each connected to prior liquidity levels and structural reactions on the chart, become apparent once the death cross is finalized. 

    HOT Stories
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Hit by 10,250% Liquidation Imbalance, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bleeds $420 Million in 24 Hours, Binance Founder CZ Reacts to Bitcoin Below $100,000
    VanEck Exec Questions XRP's Utility
    Crypto Market Prediction: Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Market Starting? XRP Downtrend Canceled on ETF Craze, Bitcoin (BTC) Loses $1.63 Billion, But Price Bounces
    XRP Prints Massive 3,254% Liquidation Imbalance Amid ETF Buzz

    Three key levels

    1. Immediate support zone: $2.20. This is where XRP is most likely to pause and the closest significant level. Over the past two weeks, the market has bounced here several times, indicating that buyers are still defending it. Expect another consolidation range prior to any deeper trend move if XRP settles at $2.20 once more.

    2. Psychological and structural support at $2: A tidy round-number level consistent with late-summer consolidation. This will become the next obvious target if the death cross keeps driving the market lower. If no new negative catalysts emerge, a retest of $2.00 would flush weak hands and likely start a liquidity sweep, which frequently precedes a stronger rebound.

    3. The high-risk capitulation zone is $1.80. This is the level of bearish extension that was determined by the October breakdown. Liquidity pools fall below $1.85-$1.80 if the market loses its $2.00 base. Reaching that range — which had not been reached since the summer rally — would indicate a complete reversal of the trend. The death cross transfers the burden of proof to the bulls, but none of these scenarios ensure a sustained collapse. To counteract the downward pressure that is currently ingrained in the chart, XRP needs a powerful catalyst, such as ETF approvals, regulatory clarity or a wider market pivot.

    #XRP #XRP Price Analysis
