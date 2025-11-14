XRP Death Cross Finalized: 3 Price Targets to Expect

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

With the 50-day moving average falling below the 200-day moving average, XRP has formally confirmed a full death cross. This crossover, which indicates the point at which medium-term selling surpasses long-term accumulation, is not symbolic; rather, it signifies a genuine change in trend momentum. Death crosses on XRP typically define directional bias for a few weeks, but they do not always result in instant capitulation. Additionally, the chart indicates that sellers are once again in the lead.

XRP's heavy ceiling

The 50-day, 100-day and 200-day MAs are now converging into a heavy ceiling at $2.55-$2.60, where the market failed to break above the stacked resistance cluster. XRP was pushed back toward the lower end of its range by the forceful and clear rejection from that region. This demonstrates that rather than being accumulated, even brief rallies are being sold.

Three realistic downside targets, each connected to prior liquidity levels and structural reactions on the chart, become apparent once the death cross is finalized.

Three key levels