Ripple Exec Teases 'Very Busy' 2 Weeks Coming Before Christmas: Why?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple Senior Executive Officer and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa Reece Merrick highlighted a great week for the company in the Middle East and Africa, marking great momentum across board.

Advertisement

This week, Ripple attained a new milestone in the Middle East with the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin greenlisted by Abu Dhabi’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Now recognized as an Accepted Fiat-Referenced Token by the FSRA, the move enables RLUSD's use as collateral on exchanges, for lending and on prime brokerage platforms within the ADGM, Abu Dhabi's international financial centre.

Celebrating this milestone, Merrick noted that the year 2025 has seen some awesome momentum for Ripple in the Middle East, with more to be expected in 2026.

"Very busy" two weeks

Ripple executive Reece Merrick, in a recent tweet, teased "busy" next two weeks.

Advertisement

Great week for team @Ripple in the Middle East & Africa! Lots of great momentum across the whole team 🚀



I am looking forward to a very busy two weeks with @binance Blockchain Week in Dubai next week and @ADFW the week after in Abu Dhabi



If you think we’re slowing down in the… — Reece Merrick (@reece_merrick) November 28, 2025

As the year rounds off, Ripple will be making key appearances at major crypto events, including Binance Blockchain Week, which will be held in Dubai from Dec. 3 to 4.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse will be part of a panel at the Binance blockchain event discussing the theme "the path ahead/moving forward" alongside Solana Foundation President Lily Liu and Binance CEO Richard Teng. This is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2025, from 1:30 to 2 p.m. (UTC+4).

Garlinghouse will be discussing alongside other participants on opportunities and challenges ahead amid a positive regulatory landscape for the crypto market.

Ripple executive Reece Merrick will also take the stage at the Binance Blockchain week, discussing "the next era of payment rails," which will delve into how blockchain-enhanced payment networks are modernizing global settlement, speed and financial connectivity.

Ripple will also be participating at the Fintech Abu Dhabi event scheduled from Dec. 8 to 11. Although not taking place in the UAE, other key events in which Ripple is scheduled to participate in December include Blockchain for Europe Summit at Brussels, Belgium, from Dec. 2 to 3 and Ripple Christmas Breakfast in London, U.K., on Dec. 11.

New XRP ETF launches are anticipated in the days ahead, including 21Shares, CoinShares and WisdomTree. The launch of CME Group's new Spot-Quoted XRP futures is anticipated Dec. 15, pending regulatory review.