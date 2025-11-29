Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Exec Teases 'Very Busy' 2 Weeks Coming Before Christmas: Why?

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 29/11/2025 - 15:31
    The next two weeks are set to be eventful for Ripple and the broader XRP ecosystem as the year 2025 rounds off, priming for a solid takeoff into 2026.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Exec Teases 'Very Busy' 2 Weeks Coming Before Christmas: Why?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple Senior Executive Officer and Managing Director, Middle East and Africa Reece Merrick highlighted a great week for the company in the Middle East and Africa, marking great momentum across board.

    Advertisement

    This week, Ripple attained a new milestone in the Middle East with the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin greenlisted by Abu Dhabi’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA). Now recognized as an Accepted Fiat-Referenced Token by the FSRA, the move enables RLUSD's use as collateral on exchanges, for lending and on prime brokerage platforms within the ADGM, Abu Dhabi's international financial centre.

    Celebrating this milestone, Merrick noted that the year 2025 has seen some awesome momentum for Ripple in the Middle East, with more to be expected in 2026.

    HOT Stories
    How Low Will Bitcoin Price Drop in 2025?
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can Ethereum Surge Toward $3,500 as Momentum Rebuilds? XRP's Bullish Reversal Targets $2, Dogecoin (DOGE) Eyes Fresh Upside Push
    Early Uber Investor Urges Tether to Sell Its Bitcoin Holdings
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Unlocks Apple and Google Pay in 40 Countries, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Aims at 32% Upside, Bitcoin Options Spike to $13.1 Billion

    "Very busy" two weeks

    Ripple executive Reece Merrick, in a recent tweet, teased "busy" next two weeks.

    Advertisement

    As the year rounds off, Ripple will be making key appearances at major crypto events, including Binance Blockchain Week, which will be held in Dubai from Dec. 3 to 4.

    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse will be part of a panel at the Binance blockchain event discussing the theme "the path ahead/moving forward" alongside Solana Foundation President Lily Liu and Binance CEO Richard Teng. This is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2025, from 1:30 to 2 p.m. (UTC+4).

    Garlinghouse will be discussing alongside other participants on opportunities and challenges ahead amid a positive regulatory landscape for the crypto market.

    Ripple executive Reece Merrick will also take the stage at the Binance Blockchain week, discussing "the next era of payment rails," which will delve into how blockchain-enhanced payment networks are modernizing global settlement, speed and financial connectivity.

    Ripple will also be participating at the Fintech Abu Dhabi event scheduled from Dec. 8 to 11. Although not taking place in the UAE, other key events in which Ripple is scheduled to participate in December include Blockchain for Europe Summit at Brussels, Belgium, from Dec. 2 to 3 and Ripple Christmas Breakfast in London, U.K., on Dec. 11.

    New XRP ETF launches are anticipated in the days ahead, including 21Shares, CoinShares and WisdomTree. The launch of CME Group's new Spot-Quoted XRP futures is anticipated Dec. 15, pending regulatory review.

    #Ripple News #ripple
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 15:12
    Ripple Exec Reveals Why RLUSD Demand Is High
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 14:34
    SHIB Futures Activity Bleeds Heavily Amid Unexpected Market Shift
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Coinlocally Savings: A New Path Toward Low-Effort Crypto Yield in 2025
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 15:31
    Ripple Exec Teases 'Very Busy' 2 Weeks Coming Before Christmas: Why?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 15:12
    Ripple Exec Reveals Why RLUSD Demand Is High
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Nov 29, 2025 - 14:34
    SHIB Futures Activity Bleeds Heavily Amid Unexpected Market Shift
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD