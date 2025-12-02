Advertisement
    Ripple Executive Names Crucial Security Compliance Provisions

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 2/12/2025 - 9:58
    Ripple exec unveils most important security compliance playbook in institutional custody partnership.
    Ripple Executive Names Crucial Security Compliance Provisions
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    With the tokenized real-world assets economy's projected value of $16 trillion attracting many investors, Ripple Labs' Head of Information Security Akshay Wattal has emphasized a crucial element for success. In a post shared by Ripple on X, Wattal stated reliable security must be the foundation given the stakes.

    Strong Ripple compliance architecture 

    According to Wattal, effective custody of digital assets demands "battle-tested cryptography" and a strong governance system. He insists that to participate in tokenization, it goes beyond just having crypto wallets. The institutions involved must provide bank-grade security and comply with regulatory standards.

    Ripple claims they already offer these features and are suitably positioned to leverage the future of the tokenized economy. The organization highlighted some specific features, such as the hardware security module (HSM) and FIPS-certified hardware.

    Notably, the HSM is a physical device used by major global banks to protect cryptographic keys. 

    This is understandable given the number of malicious attacks that are attempted daily in the cryptocurrency space by hackers looking to steal any unprotected assets.

    The FIPS-certified hardware is a government-grade security standard. The Ripple exec implied that they have met with the regulatory standards demanded of any financial institution on the global market. As such, they are capable of handling all operations connected to tokenized assets seamlessly.

    In essence, their security architecture is capable of protecting users’ assets as they have met the highest standard in the industry. Closely related to security is global compliance. Ripple stated that it follows SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 standards.

    These are rigorous audits that institutions go through to prove that their security control works over time. It also guarantees that an institution is able to effectively manage the information security of its users to prevent any compromise of data.

    Institutional trust strengthened by global licensing wins

    Ripple’s assertions are backed by historical precedence with their other projects, like XRP Ledger. 

    Earlier in November, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz boldly stated that no one can steal from XRPL. This confirms the level of trust that the organization has built over the years.

    Meanwhile, in the broader financial sector, Ripple recently secured a major license in Singapore

    The Monetary Authority of Singapore has granted Ripple a license that will enable it to onboard more financial institutions in the region. This license could serve to boost Ripple’s institutional adoption in the broader financial space.

    #ripple
