Ripple Executive Names Crucial Security Compliance Provisions

With the tokenized real-world assets economy's projected value of $16 trillion attracting many investors, Ripple Labs' Head of Information Security Akshay Wattal has emphasized a crucial element for success. In a post shared by Ripple on X, Wattal stated reliable security must be the foundation given the stakes.

Strong Ripple compliance architecture

According to Wattal, effective custody of digital assets demands "battle-tested cryptography" and a strong governance system. He insists that to participate in tokenization, it goes beyond just having crypto wallets. The institutions involved must provide bank-grade security and comply with regulatory standards.

Ripple claims they already offer these features and are suitably positioned to leverage the future of the tokenized economy. The organization highlighted some specific features, such as the hardware security module (HSM) and FIPS-certified hardware.

To capture the value of a projected $16 trillion tokenized economy, institutions need more than just storage. They need resilience.



At Ripple, we provide a security environment that mirrors the rigor of the banks we serve. We combine HSM with FIPS-certified hardware to deliver… pic.twitter.com/qiOpSueP1h — Ripple (@Ripple) December 2, 2025

Notably, the HSM is a physical device used by major global banks to protect cryptographic keys.

This is understandable given the number of malicious attacks that are attempted daily in the cryptocurrency space by hackers looking to steal any unprotected assets.

The FIPS-certified hardware is a government-grade security standard. The Ripple exec implied that they have met with the regulatory standards demanded of any financial institution on the global market. As such, they are capable of handling all operations connected to tokenized assets seamlessly.

In essence, their security architecture is capable of protecting users’ assets as they have met the highest standard in the industry. Closely related to security is global compliance. Ripple stated that it follows SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 standards.

These are rigorous audits that institutions go through to prove that their security control works over time. It also guarantees that an institution is able to effectively manage the information security of its users to prevent any compromise of data.

Institutional trust strengthened by global licensing wins

Ripple’s assertions are backed by historical precedence with their other projects, like XRP Ledger.

Earlier in November, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz boldly stated that no one can steal from XRPL . This confirms the level of trust that the organization has built over the years.

Meanwhile, in the broader financial sector, Ripple recently secured a major license in Singapore .

The Monetary Authority of Singapore has granted Ripple a license that will enable it to onboard more financial institutions in the region. This license could serve to boost Ripple’s institutional adoption in the broader financial space.