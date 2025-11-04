AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Holders Refuse to Sell, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Risks Adding Zero, Bitcoin (BTC) Might Lose $100,000 — Crypto News Digest

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 4/11/2025 - 16:18
    Crypto market today: Rpple's buyback has seen low participation; Dogecoin faces bearish setup; BTC is close to losing a fundamental price level.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Holders Refuse to Sell, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Risks Adding Zero, Bitcoin (BTC) Might Lose $100,000 — Crypto News Digest
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple's $1B share buyback sees low participation despite $40B valuation

    Ripple's buyback has seen low participation, according to a recent report by The Information.

    • Buyback details. Ripple Labs recently offered to repurchase $1 billion worth of shares at a $40 billion valuation.

    According to a recent report by The Information, Ripple Labs offered to repurchase $1 billion worth of shares at a $40 billion valuation last month. However, the company reportedly saw the lowest participation rate yet in this tender offer, with many private shareholders choosing not to sell their stakes. 

    This shows that investors are confident in Ripple's long-term potential following the company's victory over the SEC and massive acquisition spree. 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Holders Refuse to Sell, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Risks Adding Zero, Bitcoin (BTC) Might Lose $100,000 — Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: Ripple Spends $4 Billion, Bitcoin Below $60,000? Legendary Trader Says Yes, Saylor's Strategy Asks for $350 Million to Buy BTC
    Strategy’s Saylor on BTC Price: $150K in 2025, $21 Million Long-Term
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trading Volume Near Zero, XRP Sees 100% Surge in User Activity, Tom Lee Shares $3 Million Bitcoin (BTC) Prediction — Crypto News Digest
    • Previous buybacks. In January 2024, Ripple repurchased $285 million in shares at an $11.3 billion valuation.

    In January 2024, Ripple announced a buyback of US$285 million of its shares from early investors/employees that valued the company at about $11.3 billion. However, as reported by U.Today, CEO Brad Garlinghouse then stated that the valuation was too low, citing the company's vast XRP holdings that surpassed a whopping $100 billion last year. 

    Advertisement

    In June, the San Francisco-headquartered company initiated a significantly larger tender offer of $700 million at $175 per share. 

    Dogecoin faces bearish setup as analysts warn of potential drop below $0.10

    DOGE has formed its weakest setups in months after losing key support, setting the stage for a brutal 40% correction.

    • Price outlook. Dogecoin (DOGE) may be entering a prolonged bearish phase.

    According to the latest price projections, Dogecoin’s price setup looks like a time bomb with a slow fuse. It turns out the break under $0.18 was not manipulation or an accidental slip but the final line keeping DOGE from reopening the path back toward $0.12. What's even worse, it may be below $0.10 by the end of 2025. 

    • Analyst insight. Ali Martinez noted that DOGE now trades within a long-term descending channel.

    Thus, prominent analyst Ali Martinez revealed how the DOGE chart now sits inside a prolonged channel, where every rebound runs into the same wall of trapped sell supply, and nothing about the current conjecture suggests the market wants to defend this zone anymore from Dogecoin.

    If the projection plays out as it usually does, the next 12 months for Dogecoin will be more painful. A dip to $0.16 looks almost guaranteed this quarter, followed by a slow crawl into $0.14-$0.12 territory through the end of the year. 

    Bitcoin nears key breakdown zone as liquidation pressure mounts

    Bitcoin is close to losing a fundamental level that investors fought for throughout 2025.

    • Price action. Bitcoin (BTC) continues its steep descent, trading near $104,000.

    As the price of Bitcoin hovers around $104,000, close to breaking through a crucial psychological threshold, its steep decline continues. With little structural support left below, concentrated liquidation clusters are visible just below the current price on the most recent CoinGlass BTC/USDT liquidation heatmap. 

    • Market outlook. Analysts warn that if the current zone breaks, BTC could see accelerated downside movement.

    A dense liquidity pocket that is presently being tested is shown on the heatmap between $103,000 and $104,000. The next significant liquidation bands, which are probably stacked with more stop-loss orders and leveraged positions, will emerge between $101,500 and $100,000 if this zone gives way. 

    Given the increasing downside pressure indicated by both technical and on-chain data, these levels might only offer short-term stabilization.

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #XRP #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Nov 4, 2025 - 16:03
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 4
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 16:01
    Nasdaq CEO Opens Ripple's Swell Event With Keynote Moment
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Trust Wallet Turns Users Into VIPs With New Premium Program, Powered by TWT
    Mevolaxy Launches Mobile App and Announces Record Payouts
    GrantiX Brings $1.57 Trillion Impact-Investing Market On-Chain Through AI-Powered SocialFi Platform
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 16:18
    Ripple Holders Refuse to Sell, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Risks Adding Zero, Bitcoin (BTC) Might Lose $100,000 — Crypto News Digest
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Nov 4, 2025 - 16:03
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for November 4
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 4, 2025 - 16:01
    Nasdaq CEO Opens Ripple's Swell Event With Keynote Moment
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all