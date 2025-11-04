Ripple Holders Refuse to Sell, Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Risks Adding Zero, Bitcoin (BTC) Might Lose $100,000 — Crypto News Digest

Advertisement

Ripple's $1B share buyback sees low participation despite $40B valuation

Ripple's buyback has seen low participation, according to a recent report by The Information.

According to a recent report by The Information, Ripple Labs offered to repurchase $1 billion worth of shares at a $40 billion valuation last month. However, the company reportedly saw the lowest participation rate yet in this tender offer, with many private shareholders choosing not to sell their stakes.

This shows that investors are confident in Ripple's long-term potential following the company's victory over the SEC and massive acquisition spree.

In January 2024, Ripple announced a buyback of US$285 million of its shares from early investors/employees that valued the company at about $11.3 billion. However, as reported by U.Today, CEO Brad Garlinghouse then stated that the valuation was too low, citing the company's vast XRP holdings that surpassed a whopping $100 billion last year.

In June, the San Francisco-headquartered company initiated a significantly larger tender offer of $700 million at $175 per share.

Dogecoin faces bearish setup as analysts warn of potential drop below $0.10

DOGE has formed its weakest setups in months after losing key support, setting the stage for a brutal 40% correction.

Price outlook. Dogecoin (DOGE) may be entering a prolonged bearish phase.

According to the latest price projections, Dogecoin’s price setup looks like a time bomb with a slow fuse. It turns out the break under $0.18 was not manipulation or an accidental slip but the final line keeping DOGE from reopening the path back toward $0.12. What's even worse, it may be below $0.10 by the end of 2025.

Analyst insight. Ali Martinez noted that DOGE now trades within a long-term descending channel.

Thus, prominent analyst Ali Martinez revealed how the DOGE chart now sits inside a prolonged channel, where every rebound runs into the same wall of trapped sell supply, and nothing about the current conjecture suggests the market wants to defend this zone anymore from Dogecoin.

If the projection plays out as it usually does, the next 12 months for Dogecoin will be more painful. A dip to $0.16 looks almost guaranteed this quarter, followed by a slow crawl into $0.14-$0.12 territory through the end of the year.

Bitcoin nears key breakdown zone as liquidation pressure mounts

Bitcoin is close to losing a fundamental level that investors fought for throughout 2025.

Price action. Bitcoin (BTC) continues its steep descent, trading near $104,000.

As the price of Bitcoin hovers around $104,000, close to breaking through a crucial psychological threshold, its steep decline continues. With little structural support left below, concentrated liquidation clusters are visible just below the current price on the most recent CoinGlass BTC/USDT liquidation heatmap.

Market outlook. Analysts warn that if the current zone breaks, BTC could see accelerated downside movement.

A dense liquidity pocket that is presently being tested is shown on the heatmap between $103,000 and $104,000. The next significant liquidation bands, which are probably stacked with more stop-loss orders and leveraged positions, will emerge between $101,500 and $100,000 if this zone gives way.

Given the increasing downside pressure indicated by both technical and on-chain data, these levels might only offer short-term stabilization.