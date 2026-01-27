AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Hiring Key London Executive

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 27/01/2026 - 20:40
    The new hire will be tasked with turning Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin into a core tool for institutional finance.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Hiring Key London Executive
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple, one of the most prominent enterprise blockchain companies, is expanding its London leadership team. 

    Advertisement

    The company has opened a role for a Business Development Director based in London. 

    The new hire will be specifically tasked with boosting the adoption of Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin and the XRP Ledger (XRPL). 

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Hiring Key London Executive
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin Eyes $110,000, XRP Targets $27 and Ethereum's $6.5 Billion Shock
    Bitcoin Miners Are Capitulating
    Crypto Market Review: Shiba Inu Confirms Biggest Bullish Signal, Micro-Death Cross for XRP Materialized, Is Ethereum (ETH) Oversold?

    The new director will be responsible for securing partnerships with "banks, fintechs, custodians, and asset managers," the job listing reveals. 

    Advertisement

    The role focuses on "influencing how stablecoins are issued, distributed, and embedded" into institutional workflows, which is the crucial part of the new job offer. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 01/26/2026 - 18:51
    XRPL Surpasses Massive $2 Billion Milestone, Ripple Confirms
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The listing explicitly mentions such use cases as treasury liquidity management, foreign exchange (FX), collateral management, and tokenized assets.

    Advertisement

    This shows that Ripple intends for RLUSD to compete with traditional fiat settlement layers as well on top of some crypto-native players of the likes of Tether's USDT. 

    The San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain giant is looking for a director with "10+ years of experience" and "credibility operating at the C-suite level."

    Recent UK developments 

    In early January 2026, Ripple achieved a critical milestone by securing registration with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

    Ripple Markets UK was granted status as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and registered under the UK’s Money Laundering Regulations (MLRs).

    This license makes it possible for the company to facilitate payments and issue electronic money in the UK.

    Moreover, Ripple is actively integrating its technology into the UK's financial "plumbing."

    The company recently deepened its collaboration with Archax, the UK’s first FCA-regulated digital asset exchange. 

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 17:15
    Ripple Treasury Officially Announced
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 16:16
    Cardano Stuns With 9,695.93% Futures Market Surge as OI Rises
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ZetaChain 2.0 Launches With Anuma, Bringing Private Memory and AI Interoperability to Creators
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 20:40
    Ripple Hiring Key London Executive
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 17:15
    Ripple Treasury Officially Announced
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 16:16
    Cardano Stuns With 9,695.93% Futures Market Surge as OI Rises
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 16:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Death Cross Setup Hints at 32% Price Magnet Play That Will Erase Zero
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 16:04
    Strategy's Saylor Urges to 'Be Cool' as Bitcoin Rockets 299% in Liquidation Imbalance
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 20:40
    Ripple Hiring Key London Executive
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 17:15
    Ripple Treasury Officially Announced
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 16:16
    Cardano Stuns With 9,695.93% Futures Market Surge as OI Rises
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all