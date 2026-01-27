Ripple Hiring Key London Executive

Ripple, one of the most prominent enterprise blockchain companies, is expanding its London leadership team.

The company has opened a role for a Business Development Director based in London.

The new hire will be specifically tasked with boosting the adoption of Ripple's RLUSD stablecoin and the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

The new director will be responsible for securing partnerships with "banks, fintechs, custodians, and asset managers," the job listing reveals.

The role focuses on "influencing how stablecoins are issued, distributed, and embedded" into institutional workflows, which is the crucial part of the new job offer.

The listing explicitly mentions such use cases as treasury liquidity management, foreign exchange (FX), collateral management, and tokenized assets.

This shows that Ripple intends for RLUSD to compete with traditional fiat settlement layers as well on top of some crypto-native players of the likes of Tether's USDT.

The San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain giant is looking for a director with "10+ years of experience" and "credibility operating at the C-suite level."

Recent UK developments

In early January 2026, Ripple achieved a critical milestone by securing registration with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

Ripple Markets UK was granted status as an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) and registered under the UK’s Money Laundering Regulations (MLRs).

This license makes it possible for the company to facilitate payments and issue electronic money in the UK.

Moreover, Ripple is actively integrating its technology into the UK's financial "plumbing."

The company recently deepened its collaboration with Archax, the UK’s first FCA-regulated digital asset exchange.