    Ripple Expands Institutional Push as XRPL Progress Continues

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 7/03/2026 - 14:27
    XRP's monthly overview highlights Ripple, XRPL expansion and enterprise adoption.
    Ripple Expands Institutional Push as XRPL Progress Continues
    Token Relations shared a recent report that comprised a Ripple and XRP overview. This it does every month, sharing updates on Ripple, XRP, XRP Ledger (XRPL), RLUSD latest ecosystem developments, updates, metrics and insights.

    Ripple continues to expand its institutional push as XRP Ledger advancements progress, according to the report.

    Ripple's recent partnerships with Securosys, Figment and Aviva Investors come to the spotlight among other developments. Ripple partnered with Securosys and Figment to bring hardware-based security features and staking support to Ripple Custody.

    Aviva Investors, the asset management arm of Aviva plc, is coming together with Ripple to tokenize traditional fund structures on XRP Ledger. This marks Ripple's first with a European investment management firm and Aviva's first tokenization initiative. Both will work together through 2026 and later to bring tokenized funds to XRPL.

    Ripple also announced a recent expansion to its Ripple Payments, which will allow enterprises to collect, hold, exchange and pay funds in both fiat and stablecoins across more than 60 markets.

    An institutional DeFi road map update for XRP Ledger was released by Ripple, including features already live such as Multi-Purpose Tokens, Credentials and Permissioned Domains as well as upcoming products like the Permissioned DEX (Q2), Lending Protocol (XLS-65/66), Confidential Transfers for MPTs and Smart Escrows.

    A technical breakdown of the Permissioned DEX (XLS-81) was published by Ripple developer Anthonio Kaplan. Ripple intends to use these permissioned order books as the conversion layer for Ripple Payments.

    The x402 protocol facilitator went live on XRP Ledger, allowing AI agents to pay for API services using XRP and RLUSD.

    Ripple adds Coinbase futures to $3 trillion clearing platform

    In a recent development, Ripple's $3 trillion clearing platform Ripple Prime will now offer Coinbase crypto futures cleared by Nodal Clear.

    Ripple Prime institutional clients will be able to trade Coinbase futures in a regulated U.S. market.

    Contracts include Bitcoin, Ethereum, SOL and XRP futures available for trading around the clock for institutional clients.

