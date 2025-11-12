AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO: You Can’t Steal XRP from XRPL

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 12/11/2025 - 19:40
    No third-party intervention or external chain can compromise your XRP, as noted by Ripple CTO David Schwartz
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO: You Can’t Steal XRP from XRPL
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has emphasized a crucial security and trust distinction between assets native to a blockchain and assets bridged across different blockchains. 

    Advertisement

    In a recent social media post, he has made it clear that native assets are fully secured by their own network, meaning that no external system can "steal" XRP because there’s no copy elsewhere that can be compromised.

    "You can't steal XRP from XRPL because there is no place other than XRPL that XRP can be," Schwartz explained. 

    HOT Stories
    Breaking: US Spot XRP ETF Officially Gets Listing Notice
    Ripple CTO: You Can’t Steal XRP from XRPL
    Breaking: Hyperliquid Withdrawals Paused
    XRP Liquidation Imbalance Hits 5,999% as Price Eyes Rebound

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 11/10/2025 - 20:05
    CNBC: Ripple Is 'Conquering' Crypto
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    If a problem arises with XRP itself (for instance, a bug or issue), the governance of the XRP Ledger can fix it. 

    He cites Bitcoin in 2013 as an example of a network fixing issues with its own native asset.

    External risks 

    However, when one moves an asset like ETH onto XRPL via a bridge, that ETH still exists natively on Ethereum.

    If the bridge is exploited or ETH is stolen on Ethereum, Ethereum’s governance won’t intervene since nothing is broken because the asset still exists on Ethereum. In such a case, recovery isn’t guaranteed.

    Even if governance is decentralized, there’s always a point where assets could be potentially stolen outside the native network.

    Hence, cross-chain interactions introduce a fundamentally different level of risk (even if governance is well-structured).

    #Ripple News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsBreaking
    Nov 12, 2025 - 19:52
    Breaking: US Spot XRP ETF Officially Gets Listing Notice
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 19:07
    XRP Reserve Shrinks by 140,158,000, Who’s Buying?
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Cardano Summit 2025 Kicks Off With New Report “Introducing Digital Trust Infrastructure as Foundation of the New Digital Economy”
    EV2 Token Presale Launches as Funtico Targets Mainstream Gamers With ‘Earth Version 2’
    Poain's (PEB) Smart AI Staking Project Enters Major Pre-Sale Phase
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News, Breaking
    Nov 12, 2025 - 19:52
    Breaking: US Spot XRP ETF Officially Gets Listing Notice
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 19:40
    Ripple CTO: You Can’t Steal XRP from XRPL
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 12, 2025 - 19:07
    XRP Reserve Shrinks by 140,158,000, Who’s Buying?
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all