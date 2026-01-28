Ripple Exec: XRP Will Remain 'At the Heart' of Company Vision

Advertisement

Ripple is sending a clear signal to the market and its community: XRP remains the central engine of its corporate strategy.

This comes amid the company's rapid expansion into custody, stablecoins, and prime brokerage.

In a recent statement on X, Ripple executive Reece Merrick addressed the issue, stating, "XRP will continue to be at the heart" of the San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company.

There is a major update scheduled for mid-February, where the company plans to outline exactly how the digital asset fits into its evolving ecosystem.

Monica Long (Ripple President) will lead the discussion, moderated by Jacquelyn Melinek (CEO of Token Relations).

The event, which will take place on X Spaces on Feb. 11, will deep dive into "Ripple’s evolution and why XRP remains core to the company’s strategy."

"Lock in"

Merrick’s comments are not an isolated reassurance. As reported by U.Today, CEO Brad Garlinghouse in October 2025 issued a similar statement following the company's $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury and the prime brokerage Hidden Road (now rebranded as Ripple Prime).

At the time, Garlinghouse urged the community to "lock in," explicitly stating:

"I’m reminding you all that XRP sits at the center of everything Ripple does."

This distinction is crucial as Ripple grows beyond being just a "payments company."

Moving beyond payments

The "heart of the vision" is also manifesting in how Ripple is deploying its capital to build infrastructure around the token.

The company recently joined industry heavyweights Pantera Capital and SBI Holdings to back Evernorth, a first-of-its-kind XRP treasury firm.

This investment is designed to create an institutional vehicle specifically focused on boosting the adoption and utility of the token in corporate treasury management. This is the sector Ripple is aggressively targeting with its new "Ripple Treasury" platform.