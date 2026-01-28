AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Exec: XRP Will Remain 'At the Heart' of Company Vision

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 28/01/2026 - 6:15
    The executives are moving to reassure the community that XRP remains the "heartbeat" of the company’s rapidly diversifying ecosystem.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Exec: XRP Will Remain 'At the Heart' of Company Vision
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ripple is sending a clear signal to the market and its community: XRP remains the central engine of its corporate strategy.

    This comes amid the company's rapid expansion into custody, stablecoins, and prime brokerage.

    In a recent statement on X, Ripple executive Reece Merrick addressed the issue, stating, "XRP will continue to be at the heart" of the San Francisco-based enterprise blockchain company.  

    HOT Stories
    Ripple Exec: XRP Will Remain 'At the Heart' of Company Vision
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin's (BTC) Falling Star, Chance for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run, Is Ethereum (ETH) at $2,800 Unbreakable?
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Key XRP Metric Hints Recovery, Dogecoin (DOGE) Volume Rockets 197%, Peter Brandt Names Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Target
    Ripple Hiring Key London Executive

    There is a major update scheduled for mid-February, where the company plans to outline exactly how the digital asset fits into its evolving ecosystem.

    Advertisement

    Monica Long (Ripple President) will lead the discussion, moderated by Jacquelyn Melinek (CEO of Token Relations).

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 01/26/2026 - 18:51
    XRPL Surpasses Massive $2 Billion Milestone, Ripple Confirms
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    The event, which will take place on X Spaces on Feb. 11, will deep dive into "Ripple’s evolution and why XRP remains core to the company’s strategy."

    Advertisement

    "Lock in"

    Merrick’s comments are not an isolated reassurance. As reported by U.Today, CEO Brad Garlinghouse in October 2025 issued a similar statement following the company's $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury and the prime brokerage Hidden Road (now rebranded as Ripple Prime).

    At the time, Garlinghouse urged the community to "lock in," explicitly stating:

    "I’m reminding you all that XRP sits at the center of everything Ripple does."

    This distinction is crucial as Ripple grows beyond being just a "payments company." 

    Moving beyond payments  

    The "heart of the vision" is also manifesting in how Ripple is deploying its capital to build infrastructure around the token. 

    The company recently joined industry heavyweights Pantera Capital and SBI Holdings to back Evernorth, a first-of-its-kind XRP treasury firm.

    This investment is designed to create an institutional vehicle specifically focused on boosting the adoption and utility of the token in corporate treasury management. This is the sector Ripple is aggressively targeting with its new "Ripple Treasury" platform.

    #Ripple News #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 28, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin's (BTC) Falling Star, Chance for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run, Is Ethereum (ETH) at $2,800 Unbreakable?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 27, 2026 - 21:30
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Key XRP Metric Hints Recovery, Dogecoin (DOGE) Volume Rockets 197%, Peter Brandt Names Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Target
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ZetaChain 2.0 Launches With Anuma, Bringing Private Memory and AI Interoperability to Creators
    PlanX 2026: The Dubai Conference for Protecting and Scaling Borderless Wealth
    TokenFi Unveils High-Visibility Branding Campaign Across Italy Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 6:15
    Ripple Exec: XRP Will Remain 'At the Heart' of Company Vision
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    NewsCrypto Market ReviewPrice Analysis
    Jan 28, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin's (BTC) Falling Star, Chance for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run, Is Ethereum (ETH) at $2,800 Unbreakable?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Crypto News DigestNews
    Jan 27, 2026 - 21:30
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Key XRP Metric Hints Recovery, Dogecoin (DOGE) Volume Rockets 197%, Peter Brandt Names Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Target
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 20:40
    Ripple Hiring Key London Executive
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 17:15
    Ripple Treasury Officially Announced
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 28, 2026 - 6:15
    Ripple Exec: XRP Will Remain 'At the Heart' of Company Vision
    Alex Dovbnya
    News, Crypto Market Review, Price Analysis
    Jan 28, 2026 - 0:01
    Crypto Market Review: Bitcoin's (BTC) Falling Star, Chance for Shiba Inu (SHIB) Bull Run, Is Ethereum (ETH) at $2,800 Unbreakable?
    Arman Shirinyan
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Jan 27, 2026 - 21:30
    U.Today Crypto Digest: Key XRP Metric Hints Recovery, Dogecoin (DOGE) Volume Rockets 197%, Peter Brandt Names Bitcoin (BTC) Price Rebound Target
    Dan Burgin
    Show all