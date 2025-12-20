Ripple Developers Tease XRP Ledger (XRPL) Lending Protocol

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

XRP Ledger (XRPL) is positioning itself as a regulation-friendly institutional on-chain credit market. In a post on X, Ripple developer Edward Hennis hinted that XRP Ledger is about to get a built-in lending system. This system is designed specifically for institutional users rather than casual decentralized finance (DeFi) users.

XRPL to use Single Asset Vaults for risk isolation

Notably, the lending protocol is neither an app nor a third-party DeFi platform. Rather, it is a protocol-level feature of XRPL governed by validators. It will be more predictable and compliant-friendly for institutions.

Some of the key features include fixed-term, fixed-rate and unsecured credit options. This indicates that the loans will have durations ranging from 30 days to 180 days, as preferred.

It will also have someone assessing borrower risk, just like traditional banks do. A clear indication that it is "real credit," not a DeFi gambling pool.

According to Hennis, with XRPL, each loan sits in its own isolated vault, the Single Asset Vaults (SAVs).

Use cases include:



• Market makers borrowing XRP/RLUSD for inventory & arbitrage

• PSPs borrowing RLUSD to pre-fund instant merchant payouts

• Fintech lenders accessing short-duration working capital — Edward Hennis (@EdwardHennis) December 20, 2025

The implication is that each vault could have only one asset, XRP only or Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin only. This ensures that there are no shared risks across borrowers. If one borrower defaults, only that vault is impacted, not the whole system.

The vault will be run by a pool admin who sets loan terms, picks borrowers and manages the risks. Meanwhile, XRPL provides the infrastructure that allows third-party companies to build UIs on top. This positions XRP Ledger as the credit rail, not the lender itself.

With this lending protocol, Payment Service Providers (PSPs) who want to borrow RLUSD can access it to instantly pay merchants.

Other users include fintech lenders accessing short-term working capital and market makers that need RLUSD or XRP for liquidity and arbitrage.

Institutional use cases and XRP utility

This development is significant to the Ripple community, which has new partnerships to boost value addition. Currently, XRP is mostly left to sit idle or engaged in speculative trading.

Now, XRP can be lent into institutional credit markets, allowing holders to earn a predictable institution-grade yield. This suggests that XRP could start functioning like productive capital, not a passive asset.

Edward Hennis stated that the relevant amendments are expected to enter validator voting by January 2026. This could be the final governance phase that would usher XRP into a new utility different from its current status.

Such a development could positively impact XRP’s price outlook. As of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $1.94, which represents a 3.72% increase in the last 24 hours.