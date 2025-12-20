Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple Developers Tease XRP Ledger (XRPL) Lending Protocol

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Sat, 20/12/2025 - 13:59
    To complement the efforts of Ripple Labs in the XRP Ledger development, innovators are now working on a lending system.
    Advertisement
    Ripple Developers Tease XRP Ledger (XRPL) Lending Protocol
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    XRP Ledger (XRPL) is positioning itself as a regulation-friendly institutional on-chain credit market. In a post on X, Ripple developer Edward Hennis hinted that XRP Ledger is about to get a built-in lending system. This system is designed specifically for institutional users rather than casual decentralized finance (DeFi) users.

    Advertisement

    XRPL to use Single Asset Vaults for risk isolation

    Notably, the lending protocol is neither an app nor a third-party DeFi platform. Rather, it is a protocol-level feature of XRPL governed by validators. It will be more predictable and compliant-friendly for institutions.

    Some of the key features include fixed-term, fixed-rate and unsecured credit options. This indicates that the loans will have durations ranging from 30 days to 180 days, as preferred.

    It will also have someone assessing borrower risk, just like traditional banks do. A clear indication that it is "real credit," not a DeFi gambling pool.

    According to Hennis, with XRPL, each loan sits in its own isolated vault, the Single Asset Vaults (SAVs).

    The implication is that each vault could have only one asset, XRP only or Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin only. This ensures that there are no shared risks across borrowers. If one borrower defaults, only that vault is impacted, not the whole system.

    The vault will be run by a pool admin who sets loan terms, picks borrowers and manages the risks. Meanwhile, XRPL provides the infrastructure that allows third-party companies to build UIs on top. This positions XRP Ledger as the credit rail, not the lender itself.

    With this lending protocol, Payment Service Providers (PSPs) who want to borrow RLUSD can access it to instantly pay merchants.

    Other users include fintech lenders accessing short-term working capital and market makers that need RLUSD or XRP for liquidity and arbitrage.

    Institutional use cases and XRP utility

    This development is significant to the Ripple community, which has new partnerships to boost value addition. Currently, XRP is mostly left to sit idle or engaged in speculative trading.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 12/19/2025 - 16:05
    Ripple USD Stablecoin Deletes $500,000 From Circulation in Sudden On-Chain Move
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    Now, XRP can be lent into institutional credit markets, allowing holders to earn a predictable institution-grade yield. This suggests that XRP could start functioning like productive capital, not a passive asset.

    Edward Hennis stated that the relevant amendments are expected to enter validator voting by January 2026. This could be the final governance phase that would usher XRP into a new utility different from its current status.

    Such a development could positively impact XRP’s price outlook. As of this writing, XRP is changing hands at $1.94, which represents a 3.72% increase in the last 24 hours.

    The coin’s trading volume has, however, declined by 39.56% to $2.83 billion, a development that could impact its rebound journey.

    #XRPL #XRP
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 20, 2025 - 13:22
    $3,530,000,000 in 24 Hours, Midnight (NIGHT) Breaks Rare Milestone
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 20, 2025 - 13:01
    XRP Sees Wild 1,250,000% Surge in Hourly Liquidation Imbalance
    ByCaroline Amosun
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $GRANT Is Live: GrantiX Lists on BitMart and BingX After Successful IDOs
    EverValue Coin (EVA) consolidates an economic model with growing Bitcoin backing
    Kalshi Integrates TRON Network, Expanding Onchain Liquidity Access for World’s Largest Prediction Market
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 20, 2025 - 13:59
    Ripple Developers Tease XRP Ledger (XRPL) Lending Protocol
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 20, 2025 - 13:22
    $3,530,000,000 in 24 Hours, Midnight (NIGHT) Breaks Rare Milestone
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 20, 2025 - 13:01
    XRP Sees Wild 1,250,000% Surge in Hourly Liquidation Imbalance
    Caroline Amosun
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD