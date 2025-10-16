AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Responds to Major $19 Billion Market Crash Question

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Thu, 16/10/2025 - 9:21
    David Schwartz, Ripple CTO, reveals he has not studied cause of crypto market's "Black Friday"
    Advertisement
    Ripple CTO Responds to Major $19 Billion Market Crash Question
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Last Friday's overnight liquidation wave that erased nearly $19 billion in crypto derivatives positions across major exchanges has finally made it to Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz

    Advertisement

    Addressing a question about whether market makers were behind the violent sell-off that pulled Bitcoin down to $102,000 and sent altcoins into double-digit losses, Schwartz admitted he had not studied the triggers or mechanics but made it clear that the ripple effect spoke for itself.

    The consequences have been brutal indeed. Open interest on the derivatives market collapsed by more than $6 billion within hours, funding rates reset across all major pairs and liquidations clustered on overleveraged long positions. 

    HOT Stories
    $300 Trillion Crypto Mistake: Biggest Accidental Token Mints of All Time
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB): Downtrend Confirmed, Solana (SOL) Beats Ethereum Here, Bitcoin (BTC) Bottom to Secure $120,000?
    Bitcoin Having One of Worst Years Ever as 'Uptober' Flops
    ‘It's Finally Happening': Jim Cramer on Bitcoin and S&P 500, Legendary Trader Shares Ultra-Bullish XRP Price Chart, $98 Million Whale Shorts Dogecoin (DOGE) — Crypto News Digest

    Data from CoinGlass shows Bitcoin alone accounting for roughly $2.1 billion in wiped-out positions, while Ethereum added nearly $800 million to the total as its failed breakout attempt above $4,000 turned into a rapid reversal.

    For XRP, closely tied to Schwartz through Ripple, the plunge below $2 erased almost 15% of its market capitalization before a partial recovery toward $2.50 as the nearing XRP ETF decisions continued to affect sentiment.

    Potential reasons

    In the meantime, market participants continue to figure out the real reasons for the so-called "Black Friday." Some tie it to the Binance vs. Hyperliquid tension, with the former publicly admitting that the flash crash was boosted by the depegging of such margin collaterals as USDe, BNSOL and WBETH. 

    At the same time, the reasons lie in the potential insider play within the U.S. government and mysterious whale who perfectly played out the flush with a $600 million short on Bitcoin

    By choosing to stress outcomes over speculation about culprits, Schwartz placed attention squarely on the damage inflicted on market participants.

    #Ripple News #XRP #XRP News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 8:45
    Ethereum (ETH) About to Surprise You: Top Analyst Explains
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 6:16
    Official Dota 2 YouTube Channel Hacked by Crypto Scammers
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    xMoney Launches $XMN on Sui, Expands Listings Across Global Exchanges
    Chainwire Earns 8 Badges in G2’s Fall 2025 Grid® Reports for Press Release Distribution”
    LX, the world's first platform for the deep integration of crypto and real-world finance, is about to launch, ushering in a new era of multi-chain transactions.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 9:21
    Ripple CTO Responds to Major $19 Billion Market Crash Question
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 8:45
    Ethereum (ETH) About to Surprise You: Top Analyst Explains
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 16, 2025 - 6:16
    Official Dota 2 YouTube Channel Hacked by Crypto Scammers
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all