Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Binance Listing Alert: Three Popular Crypto Pairs Lined Up

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Mon, 17/11/2025 - 15:15
    Major crypto exchange Binance to roll out listing for three new crypto trading pairs; in a unique move, USDC and USDT spot trading pairs will be listed.
    Advertisement
    Binance Listing Alert: Three Popular Crypto Pairs Lined Up
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Major crypto exchange Binance is set to add three new crypto pairs to its spot trading platform, thereby increasing the list of trading choices offered on the platform and improving users' trading experience.

    Advertisement

    In an announcement, Binance stated it will be listing new USDC spot trading pairs of DeFi token 1inch, COTI and Lisk (LSK), that is, 1INCH/USDC, COTI/USDC and LSK/USDC. 

    Binance said it will open trading for the 1INCH/USDC, COTI/USDC and LSK/USDC trading pairs on Nov. 18 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC).

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Saylor Stuns Market with Enormous Bitcoin Purchase
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP May Rocket 25% in 2025: Bollinger Bands, Bitcoin Breaks €80,000, Cardano (ADA) Wallet Awakens With 88% Loss
    Institutional Bitcoin Investors Shrug at Core vs. Knots Debate, Poll Shows
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP Secures Enormous Surge, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hides 20% Recovery Potential, Ethereum (ETH) to Beat Bitcoin?

    In addition, Binance will enable Trading Bots services on the same date and time for Spot Algo Orders of 1INCH/USDC, COTI/USDC and LSK/USDC and Spot Grid and Spot DCA of ASTER/USDC and ZEC/USDC trading pairs. 

    Advertisement

    In recent news for 1inch, the decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator has introduced Aqua, a new liquidity protocol intended to allow DeFi applications to share the same capital base across multiple strategies without compromising user custody.

    USDT, USDC dollar trading pairs to be listed

    In a unique and rare move, Binance has announced the spot listing of Tether (USDT) and USDC stablecoins paired against the U.S. dollar.

    This would expand the lineup of trading choices on Binance spot and boost users’ trading experience. The move also allows traders to be able to trade the two largest stablecoins on the crypto market against the dollar, just like major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and others. 

    Binance said it will open trading for the USDT/USD and USDC/USD Spot trading pairs on Nov. 18 at 3:00 p.m. (UTC). To celebrate the launch, Binance has announced a zero fee promotion for the USDT/USD and USDC/USD trading pairs.

    In addition, Binance will enable Trading Bot services for Spot Algo Orders: USDT/USD and USDC/USD on Nov. 18 at 3:00 p.m.(UTC).

    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 15:06
    'Cycle Theory Is Dead': Top Analyst Reveals Key Trigger Behind Bitcoin Price Plunge
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 14:55
    Is XRP ETF Sell-the-News Event? $15.5 Million Weekly Outflows Warn About It
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Cardano Summit 2025 Concludes In Berlin: Trust Emerges As The Winner with Traditional Financial Firms Feeling Blockchain FOMO
    CoinFello: The First Self-Sovereign AI Agent for Using and Automating Any Smart Contract
    Future with U: Phemex celebrates its 6th anniversary with 66% user growth and shared vision
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 15:15
    Binance Listing Alert: Three Popular Crypto Pairs Lined Up
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 15:06
    'Cycle Theory Is Dead': Top Analyst Reveals Key Trigger Behind Bitcoin Price Plunge
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Nov 17, 2025 - 14:55
    Is XRP ETF Sell-the-News Event? $15.5 Million Weekly Outflows Warn About It
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD