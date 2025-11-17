Binance Listing Alert: Three Popular Crypto Pairs Lined Up

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Binance is set to add three new crypto pairs to its spot trading platform, thereby increasing the list of trading choices offered on the platform and improving users' trading experience.

In an announcement, Binance stated it will be listing new USDC spot trading pairs of DeFi token 1inch, COTI and Lisk (LSK), that is, 1INCH/USDC, COTI/USDC and LSK/USDC.

Binance said it will open trading for the 1INCH/USDC, COTI/USDC and LSK/USDC trading pairs on Nov. 18 at 8:00 a.m. (UTC).

In addition, Binance will enable Trading Bots services on the same date and time for Spot Algo Orders of 1INCH/USDC, COTI/USDC and LSK/USDC and Spot Grid and Spot DCA of ASTER/USDC and ZEC/USDC trading pairs.

In recent news for 1inch, the decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator has introduced Aqua, a new liquidity protocol intended to allow DeFi applications to share the same capital base across multiple strategies without compromising user custody.

USDT, USDC dollar trading pairs to be listed

In a unique and rare move, Binance has announced the spot listing of Tether (USDT) and USDC stablecoins paired against the U.S. dollar.

This would expand the lineup of trading choices on Binance spot and boost users’ trading experience. The move also allows traders to be able to trade the two largest stablecoins on the crypto market against the dollar, just like major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum and others.

Binance said it will open trading for the USDT/USD and USDC/USD Spot trading pairs on Nov. 18 at 3:00 p.m. (UTC). To celebrate the launch, Binance has announced a zero fee promotion for the USDT/USD and USDC/USD trading pairs.

In addition, Binance will enable Trading Bot services for Spot Algo Orders: USDT/USD and USDC/USD on Nov. 18 at 3:00 p.m.(UTC).