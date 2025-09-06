Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO Scam Busted by CTO, Alert Goes Out to XRP Community

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 6/09/2025 - 15:40
    There has been increase in scammers impersonating top personalities in crypto space
    Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Scam Busted by CTO, Alert Goes Out to XRP Community
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent X conversation, Ripple CTO David Schwartz has flagged an impersonation scam involving Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. An X user had tweeted a scam video of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse highlighting future plans for XRP.

    Advertisement

    Schwartz was quick to call out the scam, responding to the tweet with a GIF image that bore "scam alert," warning the XRP community as a result.

    HOT Stories
    XRP Golden Cross Fakeout: $2.7 Next?
    Strategy's Saylor Reacts to Stunning MSTR S&P 500 Rejection
    Ripple's Mysterious 250,000,000 XRP Transfer Explained by Fresh Data
    XRP Bears Suffocating? Bitcoin (BTC) Makes Unexpected $112,000 Recovery, Shiba Inu (SHIB): Is This First Positive Sign?

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 08/13/2025 - 15:21
    Ripple CEO Not Sure Where XRP Army Comes From, Novogratz Says
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    Advertisement

    Of recent, there has been an increase in scammers impersonating top personalities in the crypto space, including Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse. Bad actors often use legitimate videos from media interviews or public speaking events of these high profile figures and overlay scam content that often leads to a fake website or crypto wallet with the intent to steal funds.

    Scammers also often digitally manipulate videos to produce deepfakes, with the video in this context utilizing the likeness of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse to promote a fraudulent website.

    Warning issued

    Deepfakes are often difficult to identify and may not be discerned by unsuspecting users, hence contributing to the spread of misinformation, crypto scams and other fraudulent acts.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Thu, 04/17/2025 - 12:03
    Ripple CTO Issues Multiple Scam Warnings: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    The posts often direct users to fake web domains that feature a public "send to" wallet address.

    As a safety measure, users are urged to always be cautious when asked for their financial details, even if it appears to come from a reliable source or someone they know.

    Last month, Ripple announced it had joined TRM Labs' real-time crypto crime response network, Beacon.

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #Scam Alert
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Sep 6, 2025 - 15:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 6
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 15:19
    $0 Dogecoin Short Liquidations, Big Twist for DOGE Rebound
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Profitable Mining Platform Demonstrates Fresh Cloud Instruments
    Runwago Announces Official $RUNWAGO TGE Date: September 18, 2025
    Lowkick Studio Launches $SHARDS Token on Top Tier Exchanges for WorldShards MMORPG
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 15:40
    Ripple CEO Scam Busted by CTO, Alert Goes Out to XRP Community
    Alex Dovbnya
    Price Analysis
    Sep 6, 2025 - 15:30
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 6
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 6, 2025 - 15:19
    $0 Dogecoin Short Liquidations, Big Twist for DOGE Rebound
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all