Ripple Exec Reacts to Europe’s First Ripple Payments Launch

Cassie Craddock, a Ripple executive, has reacted very enthusiastically to the new partnership with AMINA Bank, claiming that she is "thrilled" about the recent tie-up.

"In doing so AMINA Bank is bringing seamless, friction-free cross-border payments to its crypto-native clients, helping them scale without hitting the old banking friction wall," she said.

AMINA Bank has become the first European bank to adopt Ripple Payments to enable near real-time cross-border transactions for its cryptocurrency-native clients.

The partnership addresses a major pain point for these clients, which is the friction between blockchain-based operations and traditional banking infrastructure.

AMINA Bank can process transactions more efficiently with the help of the company's technology.

For Ripple, this deal extends its global footprint. It also demonstrates the practical adoption of its payment technology in Europe. For AMINA Bank, it strengthens its position as a crypto-friendly institution that can bridge the nascent cryptocurrency industry with traditional finance.

It is also worth noting that AMINA Bank was the first bank globally to support Ripple USD (RLUSD), Ripple's highly regulated stablecoin.

Other developments in Europe

Ripple has been engaging with European regulators and financial leaders to expand its presence in the EU.

Throughout the year, Ripple has been actively pursuing regulatory clearance in Luxembourg for EU expansion under the MiCA framework

In May 2025, Schuman Financial’s euro‑backed stablecoin (EURØP) became the first MiCA‑compliant euro stablecoin integrated on the XRP Ledger.

As reported by U.Today, Craddock attended a high-level US–UK blockchain roundtable at the British Prime Minister’s residence in September. UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent were also present during the meeting.