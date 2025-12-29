Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Rezolve Ai Introduces Novel SQD Revenue Model: Details

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Mon, 29/12/2025 - 15:06
    NASDAQ-listed Rezolve Ai introduces new revenue scheme for its enterprise customers.
    Advertisement
    Rezolve Ai Introduces Novel SQD Revenue Model: Details
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the leader in Agentic Commerce and AI-powered customer engagement, announced today the launch of Revenue Pools by its wholly owned subsidiary, SQD Network. As a result of a deep revenue architecture revamp, SQD utility gets a new inflow.

    Rezolve Ai announces novel revenue model for enterprise customers

    According to the official statement by its team, Rezolve Ai, a top-tier platform for agentic payments and e-commerce AI integration, unveils Revenue Pools by SQD Network, an entirely novel form of actors' contribution to the operations.

    With the new initiative live, SQD’s Revenue Pool model is designed to fund SQD’s infrastructure capacity directly by customer payments as customer usage grows, reinforcing long-term sustainability and alignment between customer usage and economics.

    Advertisement

    Dmitry Zhelezov, CTO of SQD Network, stresses the importance of these changes for the customers of the platform's compute capacities:

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Strategy’s Average Bitcoin Purchase Price Approaching $75,000
    Morning Crypto Report: Bitcoin's 'Uh Oh' Pattern Returns as Zcash (ZEC) Pumps Again, XRP Prints $0 After Short Sellers Disappear, Forgotten Bitcoin Rival May Repeat Silver's 80% Rally If This Pattern Validates
    There Is No XRP Supply Shock, Top Analyst Says
    Ripple Moves Huge Amounts of XRP, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Flashes Bullish Signal, Cardano Midnight Outperforms XRP and Solana – Top Weekly Crypto News

    As enterprise customers place more reliance on SQD’s data services, it becomes essential that infrastructure capacity is supported by real usage and real payments. SQD’s Revenue Pools are designed to formalize that link between demand, capacity and network economics.

    On SQD Network, large customers pay subscription fees to access its data services. Delivering that service at scale requires committed infrastructure capacity by SQD.

    Advertisement

    Now, SQD Token holders can temporarily lock their SQD tokens to help support that capacity: while locked, tokens cannot be sold or moved but remain owned by the holder.

    When customers pay, a portion of those payments may be shared with the participants, who are paid in stablecoins. In short, customers pay for the service, and those who help support it may share in the income it generates.

    New frontier for SQD token

    SQD’s Revenue Pool model introduces several dynamics that investors typically associate with more mature platforms.

    First, it paves the way to demand-driven token usage, as tokens are locked to support live services. SQD's reduced supply circulation through temporary locking and protocol buybacks makes the asset scarcer.

    As a result, a clearer link between enterprise adoption and underlying network activity is established for the decentralized AI scene.

    Over time, these dynamics are intended to strengthen the relationship between SQD network usage and the role of the SQD token within that ecosystem; however, no assurance is made regarding future token performance.

    #Rezolve Ai #SQD
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:26
    XRP Beats Bitcoin on ETF Flows by 600% Amid Quantum Breakout
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    NewsBreaking
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:16
    BREAKING: Strategy’s Average Bitcoin Purchase Price Approaching $75,000
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    4dev.com Unveils Funding Hub, Designed to Simplify Cross-Border Investment in Early-Stage Startups
    Atlas Capital Group Secures $15M Position in CertiK-Audited Yield Protocol
    THORChain Launches Native Cross-Chain Swap Interface in Public Beta
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:26
    XRP Beats Bitcoin on ETF Flows by 600% Amid Quantum Breakout
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    NewsBreaking
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:16
    BREAKING: Strategy’s Average Bitcoin Purchase Price Approaching $75,000
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:09
    Shiba Inu Golden Cross Emerges Just Before 2025 Ends, What's Next for SHIB?
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 13:55
    Ripple Escrow Makes Price Shocks More Severe: Jake Claver
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 12:49
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Zero Removal Secured?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:26
    XRP Beats Bitcoin on ETF Flows by 600% Amid Quantum Breakout
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News, Breaking
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:16
    BREAKING: Strategy’s Average Bitcoin Purchase Price Approaching $75,000
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Dec 29, 2025 - 14:09
    Shiba Inu Golden Cross Emerges Just Before 2025 Ends, What's Next for SHIB?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD