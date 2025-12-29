Rezolve Ai Introduces Novel SQD Revenue Model: Details

Advertisement

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the leader in Agentic Commerce and AI-powered customer engagement, announced today the launch of Revenue Pools by its wholly owned subsidiary, SQD Network. As a result of a deep revenue architecture revamp, SQD utility gets a new inflow.

According to the official statement by its team, Rezolve Ai, a top-tier platform for agentic payments and e-commerce AI integration, unveils Revenue Pools by SQD Network, an entirely novel form of actors' contribution to the operations.

Rezolve Ai is pleased to announce the launch of Revenue Pools by our wholly owned subsidiary, SQD Network, a new model designed to support surging demand from large enterprise and institutional customers that depend on always-on access to blockchain data at scale.



With the new initiative live, SQD’s Revenue Pool model is designed to fund SQD’s infrastructure capacity directly by customer payments as customer usage grows, reinforcing long-term sustainability and alignment between customer usage and economics.

Dmitry Zhelezov, CTO of SQD Network, stresses the importance of these changes for the customers of the platform's compute capacities:

As enterprise customers place more reliance on SQD’s data services, it becomes essential that infrastructure capacity is supported by real usage and real payments. SQD’s Revenue Pools are designed to formalize that link between demand, capacity and network economics.

On SQD Network, large customers pay subscription fees to access its data services. Delivering that service at scale requires committed infrastructure capacity by SQD.

Now, SQD Token holders can temporarily lock their SQD tokens to help support that capacity: while locked, tokens cannot be sold or moved but remain owned by the holder.

When customers pay, a portion of those payments may be shared with the participants, who are paid in stablecoins. In short, customers pay for the service, and those who help support it may share in the income it generates.

New frontier for SQD token

SQD’s Revenue Pool model introduces several dynamics that investors typically associate with more mature platforms.

First, it paves the way to demand-driven token usage, as tokens are locked to support live services. SQD's reduced supply circulation through temporary locking and protocol buybacks makes the asset scarcer.

As a result, a clearer link between enterprise adoption and underlying network activity is established for the decentralized AI scene.

Over time, these dynamics are intended to strengthen the relationship between SQD network usage and the role of the SQD token within that ecosystem; however, no assurance is made regarding future token performance.