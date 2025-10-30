"Real Impact": Ripple President on RLUSD Adoption for Real-Time Payments

Advertisement

Following Ripple’s relentless collaborations with big institutions across the globe, Ripple President Monica Long has stirred discussions after issuing a statement that highlights the firm’s growing adoption for payments.

In a recent X post on Thursday, the president highlighted the growing real-world use cases of the Ripple stablecoin ($RLUSD) after noting that institutions across the globe are increasingly turning to blockchain for faster and more transparent financial aid systems.

RLUSD gains mainstream appeal

Long made the statement emphasizing Ripple’s growing number of partners and customers, some of which include World Central Kitchen (WCK), Water.org, Mercy Corps, and GiveDirectly.

According to her statement, these partners and customers are already using Ripple Payments and RLUSD to power real-time global transfers, highlighting its significance in both the crypto and traditional sectors. Notably, this also poses an indirect positive impact on XRP, building more momentum for the leading altcoin.

Long further addressed the partnerships as “Real adoption and Real impact,” noting that they demonstrate how blockchain is significantly transforming financial systems beyond speculation and trading.

Notably, the Ripple President made the statement as the ecosystem prepares for the Swell event, Ripple's most important event of the year.

While the event sees leaders in crypto, payments, banking, and policy come together to discuss what’s ahead for the future of finance, Long revealed that further information on the Ripple payment technology will be disclosed during the event.

Ripple's RLUSD to revolutionize traditional banking systems

While the iteration of the Ripple stablecoin RLUSD follows plans to foster cross-border payments while facilitating Ripple Payments, the stablecoin also allows charities and enterprises to move funds instantly and efficiently.

With the stablecoin, users can hedge against the delays and high costs that come with traditional banking systems. Long emphasized that the technology represents the future of aid delivery.

Apart from its commitment to fostering cross-border payments, Ripple has also remained focused on boosting utility-driven crypto adoption, providing exclusive blockchain services for financial institutions and the broader traditional sector.