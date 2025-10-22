Protect Your Bitcoin? Peter Schiff Unveils His Recipe for Next Collapse

Advertisement

The last few days, and even weeks, on the cryptocurrency market can only be described as a collapse. It is unclear how long it will last, but what is clear is that for Peter Schiff, a well-known critic of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, it is time to celebrate.

For a long time, Schiff has been calling for people to abandon investments in digital assets such as BTC and instead pay more attention and liquidity to instruments such as gold and silver. Given how 2025 is unfolding, it is hard to find a place to “poke” Schiff.

He, in turn, continues to exert informational pressure on market participants, and his latest post could be called a recipe for a further decline in the price of Bitcoin.

The recipe

Schiff argues that as soon as long-term holders decide they want to "get out of the game," the supply of cryptocurrency will surge on the market, which, in the absence of increased demand, will cause the price of BTC to crash. In general, everything is in line with Adam Smith’s theory of supply and demand.

Advertisement

Bitcoin's supply growth isn't limited to what's being mined. What matters most is the supply that existing holders want to sell. Right now, most existing Bitcoin isn't for sale. But once holders decide they want out, supply explodes. Without increased demand, the price collapses. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) October 22, 2025

However, the cryptocurrency critic notes that currently, most of the existing Bitcoin is not being sold, and this is the biggest factor, given that the growth in the Bitcoin supply is not limited to what is mined but also to what is held by long-term holders.

Is Schiff's thesis legit?

If we develop Schiff’s words, then sellers and buyers can, on a large scale, be described as follows: a wallet with 80,000 BTC reduced its holdings to 37,000 BTC worth $4 billion. Buyers, mainly of ETFs, include BlackRock (IBIT), which is holding steady with $660 million inflows in the past day alone, while Saylor and other treasury companies have dipped slightly.

Many bulls believe that this so-called Chinese “secret” organization is essentially a "German government 2.0" moment. Their selling pressure is holding the price down, but once they have little left, they may look for leverage for long positions on BTC.