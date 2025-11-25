Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Pro-Crypto Dove Emerges as Top Candidate to Replace Powell

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Tue, 25/11/2025 - 20:20
    The top candidate to replace Fed Chair Powell would be extremely bullish for crypto .
    Advertisement
    Pro-Crypto Dove Emerges as Top Candidate to Replace Powell
    Cover image via www.youtube.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to Juan Leon, senior investment strategist at Bitwise Invest, American economist Kevin Hassett becoming the new chair of the Federal Reserve would be "strongly bullish" for crypto. 

    Advertisement

    First of all, Hassett is an aggressive "dove" who has publicly advocated for deeper, faster cuts. 

    Lower interest rates tend to make riskier assets of the likes of crypto more attractive since borrowing costs for buying it via leverage would decrease.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees New Hope, XRP Price Has 6 Days to Rebound, BlackRock Sells $314 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum – Crypto News Digest
    Pro-Crypto Dove Emerges as Top Candidate to Replace Powell
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP Bags $164 Million for ETF, Shiba Inu (SHIB) to Lose Zero, Insane $1.75 Billion Option Bet on Bitcoin Price to Rise
    Portnoy Teases XRP Bears: 'Imagine Not Buying the Dip?'

    Hassett has experience coordinating federal policy on digital assets, previously leading a working group that was meant to shape cryptocurrency regulation. 

    Advertisement

    Finally, he has also served on Coinbase's advisory board and owns a large stake in COIN.

    Other top candidates 

    Hassett is an early frontrunner to replace Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

    According to Polymarket bettors, Hassett currency has a 57% chance of being nominated as the next head of the most powerful central bank. However, he is still far from being a lock. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/22/2025 - 13:03
    If Bitcoin Jumps, Fed Reserve Might React, Mike McGlone Warns
    ByYuri Molchan

    That said, the next Fed chair is unlikely to be announced as early as this year, according to Polymarket bettors. 

    Current Fed governor Christopher Waller is currently in second place with 22%. Waller is known for having rather hawkish views, which would not bode well for crypto. 

    Former Fed governor and former investment banker at Morgan Stanley, Kevin Warsh is also in the top 3. The Yale and Harvard-trained economist has a 15% chance of becoming the next chair.

    A Fed Chair serves a four-year term once confirmed. Powell’s second term therefore, runs until February 2026. 

    #Federal Reserve
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Crypto News DigestNews
    Nov 25, 2025 - 21:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees New Hope, XRP Price Has 6 Days to Rebound, BlackRock Sells $314 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum – Crypto News Digest
    ByDan Burgin
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 18:37
    Despite Disastrous Stock Crash, Metaplanet Wants to Buy More BTC
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    TrustLinq Launches Swiss-Regulated Crypto-to-Fiat Payment Platform to boost Cryptocurrency Adoption
    Wallet in Telegram Lists Monad, Enabling Telegram TGE Trading & Expanding MON Distribution
    Numerai Raises $30 Million Series C Led by Top University Endowments, at $500 Million Valuation
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Crypto News Digest, News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 21:11
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Sees New Hope, XRP Price Has 6 Days to Rebound, BlackRock Sells $314 Million in Bitcoin and Ethereum – Crypto News Digest
    Dan Burgin
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 20:20
    Pro-Crypto Dove Emerges as Top Candidate to Replace Powell
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Nov 25, 2025 - 18:37
    Despite Disastrous Stock Crash, Metaplanet Wants to Buy More BTC
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD