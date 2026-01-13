Privacy Token DASH Explodes by 61% in Hours, Catalyst Revealed

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dash saw significant volatility on Tuesday, even as the broader crypto market, including privacy focused coins, posted gains.

DASH surged as much as 61% on a breakout that liquidated $4.9 million in shorts in the last 24 hours, with open interest surging 150% in this time frame, reaching $131.22 million.

The privacy token sharply rose from $39.21 to $69.22, posting a massive green candlestick on the daily chart. The move extends a recovery from Sunday's low of $36.59 following a broader privacy sector rally.

DASH's surge, about 63%, is buoyed by exchange listings, technical breakout and ecosystem developments.

Alchemy Pay has partnered with Dash to enable global fiat on-ramp access to the cryptocurrency. With Alchemy Pay’s payment infrastructure, users can acquire DASH across 173 countries, supported by over 50 fiat currencies and 300 payment channels.

A look through the official X account of DASH also reveals new exchange listings.

Capital rotation among privacy coins might have also contributed to Dash's price surge, as Monero recently set a new all-time high.

Short squeeze?

After months of decline followed by range trading, DASH saw a breakout surpassing its daily MA 50 and 200 at $44.99 and $38.99 in a move obviously fueled by a short squeeze.

This is seen in liquidation data, with $4.9 million in shorts liquidated over the last 24 hours compared to $1.74 million in longs.

DASH volume on the derivatives market has surged 2,333%, reflecting increased activity. At press time, DASH was trading at $60.

Boosting positive sentiment, Dash teases major developments, including a decentralized social media site (like X) that has peer-to-peer tipping, users owning all data, encrypted DMs and social interactions.