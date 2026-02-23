Pharos Network Establishes RealFi Alliance to Standardize Institutional RWA Infrastructure

Pharos Network has formed the RealFi Alliance, an ecosystem-level initiative focused on advancing the infrastructure surrounding tokenized real-world assets (RWAs).

The effort brings together asset originators, interoperability protocols, risk managers, and oracle providers in an attempt to create a more standardized operating environment for institutional participation.

The founding group includes Chainlink, Asseto Finance, Ember, Faroo, LayerZero, R25, Re7 Labs, TopNod, and Centrifuge. These participants collectively represent key layers of the RWA stack, including price feeds, cross-chain connectivity, structured vault management, and tokenization frameworks.

From tokenization to execution

The RWA segment of crypto has expanded rapidly, with various platforms issuing tokenized representations of credit instruments, private debt, and other off-chain financial claims. However, many deployments remain limited in scope, often operating as pilot programs without integrated liquidity or standardized compliance mechanisms.

Pharos’ RealFi Alliance is structured to address these coordination gaps. Rather than focusing solely on token issuance, the initiative emphasizes operational readiness — ensuring that assets are composable, compliant, and supported by functional liquidity pathways from the outset.

The Alliance framework rests on four structural components. First, asset enablement centers on onboarding real-world financial instruments in formats that can interact seamlessly with decentralized applications. The emphasis is on programmability and lifecycle integration rather than static token representation.

Second, infrastructure and compliance alignment aims to ensure that institutional participants can operate within clearly defined security and regulatory parameters.

Third, liquidity and utility design addresses a common bottleneck in RWA markets: bridging issuance with active usage. By coordinating staking models, yield structures, and vault management strategies, the Alliance seeks to create practical pathways for assets to circulate within decentralized finance ecosystems.

Collaboration between Ember and Re7 Labs, for example, integrates structured risk oversight into asset management processes.

Finally, transparency and benchmarking focus on improving capital allocation clarity. Standardized reporting on risk exposure and yield sources is intended to reduce informational fragmentation and provide clearer signals for institutional decision-makers.

“The core challenge facing onchain finance today is not a lack of assets, but the absence of a unified environment where those assets can function at scale,” said Wish Wu, Co-Founder & CEO of Pharos Network. “The RealFi Alliance is our commitment to building that environment, aligning leaders like Chainlink, the industry-standard oracle platform, with specialized asset operators to ensure that real value moves onchain with institutional-grade reliability.”

According to Pharos, the Alliance will underpin the launch of its upcoming mainnet, entering the market with integrated liquidity partners and infrastructure providers already aligned. Future participants are expected to be added in phases, with selection criteria centered on asset quality, technical readiness, and ecosystem compatibility.

This long-term approach ensures that as the Pharos ecosystem matures, the quality and utility of its underlying assets remain the highest in the industry.