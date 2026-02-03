AdvertisementAdvert.
    Pharos Launches $10 Million RealFi Incubator Program

    By Dan Burgin
    Tue, 3/02/2026 - 13:00
    Pharos Network has launched Native to Pharos, a $10 million million incubator program designed to support early-stage teams building real-world asset and DeFi infrastructure on its Layer 1 blockchain.
    Pharos Launches $10 Million RealFi Incubator Program
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Pharos Network has announced the launch of Native to Pharos, a builder incubator program committing more than $10 million to support early-stage teams developing on-chain financial infrastructure. 

    Designed for projects working across real-world assets, decentralized finance, and blockchain primitives, the program aims to strengthen the Pharos ecosystem by helping teams move from concept to production-ready deployment.

    The incubator combines capital support with hands-on technical and strategic guidance. Participating teams will receive mentorship on protocol design, product development, and go-to-market execution, alongside access to Pharos’s developer tooling and AI-assisted resources intended to streamline integration and scaling. 

    In addition, builders will be connected to a network of investors and ecosystem partners, including Hack VC, Draper Dragon, Lightspeed Faction, and Centrifuge.

    Long-term partnership 

    Pharos is positioning the program as a long-term partnership rather than a short-term accelerator. According to the team, the focus is on enabling sustainable businesses that contribute to a broader RealFi stack, where blockchain infrastructure is used to support regulated, real-world financial activity. 

    Projects are expected to benefit from Pharos’s core architecture, which emphasizes deep parallel execution and a modular design tailored for compliance-aware applications.

    The first cohort will be launched in Hong Kong, where Pharos plans to anchor its initial recruitment and community-building efforts. As part of this rollout, the network will engage with local developer communities through hackathons and ecosystem events in collaboration with regional Web3 partners.

    For its inaugural intake, Pharos is prioritizing teams building decentralized spot and perpetual exchanges, yield and vault products tied to tokenized real-world assets, and prediction markets linked to real-world data. 

    By aligning funding, technical support, and ecosystem access, the incubator is designed to accelerate the development of high-performance financial applications on Pharos.

    #Real Finance #Pharos Network
