Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Peter Schiff Delivers Fatal $75,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Tue, 26/08/2025 - 9:57
    Peter Schiff convinced Bitcoin price will drop below Strategy's selling price
    Advertisement
    Peter Schiff Delivers Fatal $75,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Peter Schiff, a Bitcoin (BTC) critic, has made a strong bearish statement about the flagship cryptocurrency. He has asserted that the coin can crash to a low of $75,000. Schiff’s fatal comments in a post on X were made after BTC dipped below $109,000 on the market.

    Advertisement

    Peter Schiff warns of further Bitcoin decline

    Notably, Schiff is insisting that Bitcoin has lost its momentum and will be prone to more volatility and weak performance. The asset’s dip to $109,000 represents a 13% decline from the highs it reached less than two weeks ago, during its bullish rally.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/25/2025 - 16:50
    Bitcoin's History Suggests Another Record High May Be in 2025
    ByCaroline Amosun

    The Bitcoin critic believes the asset’s performance calls for concern despite all the hype about aggressive institutional purchases. For instance, Strategy, continuing with its massive accumulation move, added 3,081 BTC to its portfolio this week. The recent purchase took the total holdings of the business intelligence firm to 632,450 BTC.

    However, Schiff insisted that these purchases and the excitement that comes with them have not been able to support the price of the coin.

    According to him, "At a minimum, a decline to about $75K is in play, just below $MSTR's average cost. Sell now and buy back lower."

    The critic is predicting a looming crash to a price level last witnessed in April 2025. He also referenced Strategy, noting that the plunge could result in losses for the firm as Bitcoin dips might be lower than the firm’s average purchase price.

    Sell-off alarm rings out loudly

    Schiff advised that investors backing the asset should consider selling off their holdings and buying back when Bitcoin reaches a floor of $75,000.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/25/2025 - 14:50
    Here's Why Bitcoin in September Is Not Good Decision
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    In an earlier comment, Schiff had insisted that the best time to buy Bitcoin would be when Strategy and other institutional investors start offloading their holdings.

    As of press time, the Bitcoin price was changing hands at $110,313.15, representing a 1.04% decline in the last 24 hours. However, trading volume remains up by 11.65% at $86.46 billion.

    #Peter Schiff #Bitcoin
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 9:50
    $891,000,000 Market Damage: Crypto Bloodbath to End Bull Run for Good?
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 7:35
    Key Shiba Inu Metric Collapses by 94%, Costing Millions of SHIB
    ByYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    NE-YO Partners with Neura to Transform Entertainment with Emotional AI
    HKGAI and FLock.io Partner to Advance Decentralised AI for Government Efficiency
    Ethereum Breaks $4,750 Support As Pepeto Crosses $6,287,248 in Presale Funding
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 9:57
    Peter Schiff Delivers Fatal $75,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 9:50
    $891,000,000 Market Damage: Crypto Bloodbath to End Bull Run for Good?
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Aug 26, 2025 - 7:35
    Key Shiba Inu Metric Collapses by 94%, Costing Millions of SHIB
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all