Peter Schiff Delivers Fatal $75,000 Bitcoin Price Prediction

Peter Schiff, a Bitcoin (BTC) critic, has made a strong bearish statement about the flagship cryptocurrency. He has asserted that the coin can crash to a low of $75,000. Schiff’s fatal comments in a post on X were made after BTC dipped below $109,000 on the market.

Peter Schiff warns of further Bitcoin decline

Notably, Schiff is insisting that Bitcoin has lost its momentum and will be prone to more volatility and weak performance. The asset’s dip to $109,000 represents a 13% decline from the highs it reached less than two weeks ago, during its bullish rally.

The Bitcoin critic believes the asset’s performance calls for concern despite all the hype about aggressive institutional purchases. For instance, Strategy , continuing with its massive accumulation move, added 3,081 BTC to its portfolio this week. The recent purchase took the total holdings of the business intelligence firm to 632,450 BTC.

Bitcoin just dropped below $109K, down 13% from its high less than two weeks ago. Given all the hype and corporate buying, this weakness should be cause for concern. At a minimum, a decline to about $75K is in play, just below $MSTR's average cost. Sell now and buy back lower. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) August 26, 2025

However, Schiff insisted that these purchases and the excitement that comes with them have not been able to support the price of the coin.

According to him, "At a minimum, a decline to about $75K is in play, just below $MSTR's average cost. Sell now and buy back lower."

The critic is predicting a looming crash to a price level last witnessed in April 2025. He also referenced Strategy, noting that the plunge could result in losses for the firm as Bitcoin dips might be lower than the firm’s average purchase price.

Sell-off alarm rings out loudly

Schiff advised that investors backing the asset should consider selling off their holdings and buying back when Bitcoin reaches a floor of $75,000.

In an earlier comment, Schiff had insisted that the best time to buy Bitcoin would be when Strategy and other institutional investors start offloading their holdings.