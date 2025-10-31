Peter Schiff Admits MSTR Rising as Strategy Records $20 Billion BTC Gain

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy has released its third-quarter results, with the company returning to profitability in the quarter.

MSTR stock rose higher as Strategy posted better-than-expected financial results, which caught the attention of long-time Bitcoin critic and gold bug Peter Schiff.

In a recent tweet, Schiff pointed out that MSTR is up 6.7% because the company reported better-than-expected "earnings."

$MSTR is up 6.7% because the company reported better-than-expected "earnings." But the entire report is a fraud. The so-called earnings merely reflect Bitcoin appreciation. Saylor's 2025 full-year guidance merely reflects his claim that Bitcoin will soar between now and year-end. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) October 31, 2025

Strategy Chairman and Cofounder Michael Saylor shared a recap of the company's Q3,2025, results in a recent tweet, adding that Strategy reaffirms its 2025 guidance. The company registered a net income of $2.8 billion during the quarter after taking an unrealized gain tied to the rising value of its roughly $70 billion cryptocurrency stockpile.

As of Oct. 26, 2025 when Strategy announced its most recent acquisition of 390 BTC, its Bitcoin stash stood at 640,808 BTC acquired for nearly $47.44 billion at $74,032 per Bitcoin.

Strategy nets $20 billion BTC gain

In Q3, 2025, Strategy reported a $20 billion BTC gain, according to Saylor. Bitcoin reached new highs during the third quarter, boosting Strategy's Bitcoin stash, with dozens of public firms copying the treasury company model Saylor pioneered five years ago. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $110,016 after reaching an all-time high of $126,198 on Oct. 6.

Revenue from Strategy's legacy enterprise software business rose 11% to $128.7 million, above the $116.8 million average forecast of analysts.

Schiff slammed Strategy's Bitcoin approach in his tweet, saying that "Saylor's 2025 full-year guidance merely reflects his claim that Bitcoin will soar between now and year-end."