    Peter Schiff Admits MSTR Rising as Strategy Records $20 Billion BTC Gain

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Fri, 31/10/2025 - 15:38
    Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy posted better-than-expected financial results, attracting the attention of long-time cryptocurrency critic Peter Schiff.
    Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy has released its third-quarter results, with the company returning to profitability in the quarter.

    MSTR stock rose higher as Strategy posted better-than-expected financial results, which caught the attention of long-time Bitcoin critic and gold bug Peter Schiff.

    In a recent tweet, Schiff pointed out that MSTR is up 6.7% because the company reported better-than-expected "earnings."

    Strategy Chairman and Cofounder Michael Saylor shared a recap of the company's Q3,2025, results in a recent tweet, adding that Strategy reaffirms its 2025 guidance. The company registered a net income of $2.8 billion during the quarter after taking an unrealized gain tied to the rising value of its roughly $70 billion cryptocurrency stockpile.

    As of Oct. 26, 2025 when Strategy announced its most recent acquisition of 390 BTC, its Bitcoin stash stood at 640,808 BTC acquired for nearly $47.44 billion at $74,032 per Bitcoin.

    Strategy nets $20 billion BTC gain

    In Q3, 2025, Strategy reported a $20 billion BTC gain, according to Saylor. Bitcoin reached new highs during the third quarter, boosting Strategy's Bitcoin stash, with dozens of public firms copying the treasury company model Saylor pioneered five years ago. At press time, Bitcoin was trading at $110,016 after reaching an all-time high of $126,198 on Oct. 6.

    Revenue from Strategy's legacy enterprise software business rose 11% to $128.7 million, above the $116.8 million average forecast of analysts. 

    Schiff slammed Strategy's Bitcoin approach in his tweet, saying that "Saylor's 2025 full-year guidance merely reflects his claim that Bitcoin will soar between now and year-end."

    #Peter Schiff #Bitcoin #Strategy News
